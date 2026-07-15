Georgia Bulldogs Georgia baseball picks up a utility player from transfer portal Illinois State junior Graham Mastros announced his commitment to Bulldogs Tuesday. Georgia Bulldog players gather in the outfield moments before they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs for Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 13 minutes ago Share

Georgia baseball added its 15th transfer portal addition on Tuesday after Illinois State junior Graham Mastros announced his commitment via his Instagram. Mastros becomes the seventh position player to transfer to Georgia this offseason, as the Bulldogs continue to build up their 2027 roster and attempt to replicate the success from this past season. This will be Mastros’ third school in four years, after already playing at St. Louis in 2024 and spending the last two seasons at Illinois State. As a Redbird, Mastros played in 102 combined games, spending most of his time in the outfield, but also found a decent enough role in the infield. This past season he hit .361 with 78 hits, 14 home runs and 48 RBI.

Throughout his three years of college baseball, Mastros has slashed a career .310/.391/.525, collecting 172 total hits with 38 doubles, six triples, 23 home runs, 99 RBI and stealing 38 bases. In 2026, Mastros recorded multiple hits in 20 of his 53 games, including eight games with three or more base knocks. His strong efforts helped him earn a spot on the ABCA All-Region team. After entering the portal back on June 1, Mastros emerged as one of the top portal candidates. According to 64Analytics, Mastros was ranked the 85th overall portal entry. One of the reasons the 6-foot-3, 210-pound utility player chose Georgia was associate head coach Will Coggin and his ability to construct some of the best hitters in college baseball.

“The one thing, the main thing that stood out. You know they developed hitters like no other school in the country,” Mastros said via UGASports. “They were the No. 1 offense in the country for a reason. I really liked Coach Coggin there. He recruited me out of high school. OK, Kentucky, so the connection was there. They were on me throughout the whole portal process, so I felt really comfortable with him and decided to go there.