Georgia adds two-time conference player of the year from transfer portal

Georgia landed a significant transfer commit late Monday afternoon from Gonzaga redshirt junior infielder Mikey Bell.
Bell spent two seasons at Gonzaga, where he had a combined 158 hits, 20 home runs, 38 doubles and 92 RBIs, with a career batting average of .369 — the eighth-highest in school history.
He earned West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and was a two-time first-team All-WCC selection.
At the plate this past season, Bell led the team with a .378 average (42nd in D-I) with a team-high 1.058 OPS, hit 24 doubles (5th in D-I), scored 52 runs and drove in 47 RBIs.
His 85 hits ranked 25th nationally and were the ninth-most in a single season in program history.
He only struck out 37 times in 225 at-bats.
He was also reliable on defense, starting all 107 games over the two years in Spokane, Washington, spending most of his time at third base, where he has a career .948 fielding percentage in 229 chances.
Bell’s relationships he built with the coaching staff during his portal recruiting process are what really sold him, he said via text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
“What sold it for me were how committed the coaches were to staying in contact with me throughout their hectic season,” he said. “It was pretty much every day a coach was calling me, checking in, and I felt like this would be a great environment to play in with a staff that truly believed in me.”
The Fresno, California, native said he will bring leadership to Athens.
“As a guy that’s been through the cycle of college for 4 years, I think I’ve got a good understanding of how to lead a group and make a big impact on and off of the field,” Bell said.