Georgia Bulldogs Georgia adds two-time conference player of the year from transfer portal Gonzaga redshirt junior Mikey Bell announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday. Georgia players celebrate the end of the seventh inning during Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 9 minutes ago Share

Georgia landed a significant transfer commit late Monday afternoon from Gonzaga redshirt junior infielder Mikey Bell. Bell spent two seasons at Gonzaga, where he had a combined 158 hits, 20 home runs, 38 doubles and 92 RBIs, with a career batting average of .369 — the eighth-highest in school history.

He earned West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and was a two-time first-team All-WCC selection. At the plate this past season, Bell led the team with a .378 average (42nd in D-I) with a team-high 1.058 OPS, hit 24 doubles (5th in D-I), scored 52 runs and drove in 47 RBIs. His 85 hits ranked 25th nationally and were the ninth-most in a single season in program history. He only struck out 37 times in 225 at-bats.

He was also reliable on defense, starting all 107 games over the two years in Spokane, Washington, spending most of his time at third base, where he has a career .948 fielding percentage in 229 chances.