Sports

‘Committed to winning’: Dream re-sign Gray, Howard plus three core players

‘This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other and is united in the pursuit of a championship,’ general manager says.
The Atlanta Dream had a remarkable season before losing in a deciding third game to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
The Atlanta Dream had a remarkable season before losing in a deciding third game to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
By AJC Sports
9 minutes ago

After last season’s franchise-record 30 wins, the Atlanta Dream are pushing toward another breakthrough year.

The Dream are bringing back their core players from that roster, announcing the signings of wing Allisha Gray, forward Brionna Jones, guard Jordin Canada, forward Naz Hillmon and wing Rhyne Howard on Saturday.

With the addition of two-time All-Star Angel Reese this week, the Dream are positioning themselves to be among the elite teams in the WNBA before the season starts next month.

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“This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other and is united in the pursuit of a championship,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a team statement. “Allisha, Brionna, Jordin, Naz and Rhyne represent the standard we are building here in Atlanta; talented, unselfish and fully committed to winning.

“Their decision to continue building together, in this city and with each other, speaks to their belief in our vision and culture — one built to win, with great players and even better people.”

The Dream had a remarkable season before losing in a deciding third game to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs.

Gray and Jones are returning All-Stars, and Gray was a first-team All-WNBA selection and was fourth in MVP voting. Jones is a dynamic post player and earned her fourth All-Star selection last season.

Canada, a veteran point guard, leads the offense and Hillmon provides valuable depth as a reserve and Sixth Player of the Year.

Howard, one of the foundational pieces of the franchise, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 and has been a consistent two-way player.

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“These players have established the standard for Atlanta Dream basketball,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said in the statement. “Their work ethic, competitiveness and belief in one another drive everything we do. We’re excited to continue building with this group.”

Center Brittney Griner, who played in 39 games for the Dream last season, reportedly is leaving to sign with the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream will open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena.

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About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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