Sports ‘Committed to winning’: Dream re-sign Gray, Howard plus three core players ‘This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other and is united in the pursuit of a championship,’ general manager says. The Atlanta Dream had a remarkable season before losing in a deciding third game to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

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With the addition of two-time All-Star Angel Reese this week, the Dream are positioning themselves to be among the elite teams in the WNBA before the season starts next month. RELATED Atlanta Dream reportedly to re-sign three key players to new contracts “This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other and is united in the pursuit of a championship,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a team statement. “Allisha, Brionna, Jordin, Naz and Rhyne represent the standard we are building here in Atlanta; talented, unselfish and fully committed to winning. “Their decision to continue building together, in this city and with each other, speaks to their belief in our vision and culture — one built to win, with great players and even better people.” The Dream had a remarkable season before losing in a deciding third game to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs.