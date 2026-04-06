Sports Atlanta Dream acquires two-time All-Star Angel Reese in trade Acquiring the superstar cost the Dream first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) follows the play during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The Atlanta Dream traded for her on Monday. (Brandon Wade/AP File)

By Lauren Williams 35 minutes ago Share

The Atlanta Dream have made a big swing to add some more power to their roster. The team announced Monday that it acquired two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky. To make the move, the Dream agreed to send their first-round pick in 2027 and ‘28. The Dream also received the rights to a second-round pick swap with the Sky in 2028.

Getting Reese is a big deal. RELATED Dream to open regular season vs. Lynx; here’s the rest of the schedule Now, the Dream have added one of the biggest stars in the WNBA to the roster. In two seasons, Reese has 49 double-doubles on career averages of 14 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. She is the only player in WNBA history to average at least 12 rebounds per game in a season. “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said in a team statement. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.” Reese, who helped lead LSU to a national championship in 2023, also earned WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2024, putting up a rookie-record 13.1 rebounds per game. She had 15 consecutive double-doubles.

Now, she joins three-time All-Stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, four-time All-Star Brionna Jones, as well as WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Naz Hillmon.