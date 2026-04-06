Atlanta Dream acquires two-time All-Star Angel Reese in trade

The Atlanta Dream have made a big swing to add some more power to their roster. The team announced Monday that it acquired two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky.
To make the move, the Dream agreed to send their first-round pick in 2027 and ‘28. The Dream also received the rights to a second-round pick swap with the Sky in 2028.
Getting Reese is a big deal.
Now, the Dream have added one of the biggest stars in the WNBA to the roster. In two seasons, Reese has 49 double-doubles on career averages of 14 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. She is the only player in WNBA history to average at least 12 rebounds per game in a season.
“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said in a team statement. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”
Reese, who helped lead LSU to a national championship in 2023, also earned WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2024, putting up a rookie-record 13.1 rebounds per game. She had 15 consecutive double-doubles.
Now, she joins three-time All-Stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, four-time All-Star Brionna Jones, as well as WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Naz Hillmon.
“Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said in the team statement. “She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production, and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision. This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans.”
The Dream enter the 2026 season after a historic year, where they put up one of their most productive seasons. They finished the season second in the league, had the WNBA’s second-best defense, ranked first in total rebounds per game and fifth in points per game.
“Angel’s ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor is elite,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said in the statement. “Her energy, toughness and instincts will thrive in our system, and we’re excited to integrate her into the style of play we are constructing here in Atlanta.”
The Dream begin their season on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena.