Sports A nightmare conclusion to the Dream’s season Eliminated in first round by Fever, 87-85 1 / 15 Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles against Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) during the first half of a WNBA first-round playoff game at Gateway Center Arena on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 43 minutes ago link copied

The Atlanta Dream needed only one game to keep their season alive and move on to the WNBA semifinals. One game, 40 minutes. Their goals and dreams were still in front of them. However, when the lights shined the brightest in the final minute, the Dream came up short to the Indiana Fever, 87-85, in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena.

With the loss, the Dream will have to wait another year to earn a berth in the WNBA semifinals. The last time the Dream played in the semifinals was in 2018. Turning point for Dream Clinging to a two-point lead early in the fourth, Allisha Gray found a crease along the baseline and converted a reverse layup to put the Dream up by five, 78-73. But with Indiana needing an answer, the Fever received one from Aliyah Boston in the paint. A couple of possessions later, after the two teams exchanged baskets, Brianna Turner cleaned up a putback at the rim tying the game at 80. However, the Dream found life when Brionna Jones registered a bucket at the rim and Rhyne Howard added a 3-pointer, giving them a five-point lead. Indiana stormed back in a big way, scoring the next seven points that included a jumper from Boston on the low block and a free throw from Odyssey Sims that all but sealed the victory for Indiana. With seconds remaining, and one final chance, Jones secured the ball and launched a jump shot but missed, ending the Dream’s season and sparking a line of rejoicing from the Fever’s bench.

Trailing by seven at the half, the Fever came out in the third quarter and threw the first punch, putting together an 8-1 run capped by a strong finish by Boston in the paint to tie the game at 57. Needing to break the Fever’s rhythm, Hilmon delivered a huge 3-pointer before Gray added a triple a few possessions later to give the Dream a 63-57 advantage.