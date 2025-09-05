Sports Atlanta Dream’s Karl Smesko in mix for Coach of the Year after ‘unbelievable’ jump Only two coaches in Atlanta Dream history have earned the league’s top sideline honor. Smesko has a chance to join that short, exclusive list. Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko reacts to a play during their game against the Minnesota Lynx in an WNBA game at the Gateway Center Arena, Friday, June 27, 2025, in College Park, Ga. The Lynx won 96-92 in OT. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Wilton Jackson – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When Karl Smesko took over as coach of the Atlanta Dream, he knew he had talent. The Dream had added frontcourt powerhouses Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner in the offseason to pair with a core that featured Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon. If the roster stayed healthy — even with Canada, Griner and Howard battling significant injuries this season — Smesko believed his team could “compete with anybody.”

What Smesko didn’t anticipate was making history. In his first WNBA season, the longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach has guided the team to a franchise-best win total, vaulted them into the league’s top tier, and positioned the Dream to host their first playoff game since 2018 and their first at Gateway Center Arena. For Smesko, the transition hasn’t been seamless. After 23 years building a mid-major powerhouse, he has acknowledged he’s still adjusting to the logistics and pace of the pro game. But the results speak for themselves. “In one year, for him to take a team and become a top-two team, that’s unbelievable to me, given the jump that we’ve made,” Atlanta Dream general manager Dan Padover said. “I can’t remember a jump like that in recent history when a new coach comes in. … To get a team to be a potential top-four (postseason) team in this league is so hard. It takes some franchises a decade to try to get there and some still can’t get there. … It’s unbelievable.” The Dream, once mired in the league’s offensive basement, has transformed into a contender on both ends of the floor. By the end of last season, the Dream ranked 11th in offensive rating (99.0) and made only 30.8% of their 3-point shots. They sat near the bottom in nearly every efficiency category. This season, they’ve surged to fifth in points per game (83.7), third in points allowed (77.3), second in offensive (105.1) and defensive rating (96.5), and fourth in 2-point shooting (51.8%) while also helping Howard, Gray and Jones to become All-Stars once more this season.

Since the All-Star break, the Dream have taken their game to another level. They have owned the league’s best defensive rating (99.5) while posting the second-best offensive rating (109.3) and net rating (9.8), trailing only the Lynx in both categories. The turnaround recalls 2018, the last time the Dream broke the 20-win mark, finished above .500, and made a run to the conference finals. Only now, the numbers suggest a team built for even more.