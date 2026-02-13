Atlanta Braves Braves’ infield returns familiar faces with new shortstop(s) Atlanta enters 2026 with their core infield intact, but several injuries give way for newcomers to start. Braves third baseman Austin Riley (left) celebrates their 5-2 win against the Nationals with first baseman Matt Olson on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Riley is healthy and ready to roll. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves spring training is well underway. And that means the regular season is fast approaching. Here’s how the Braves’ starting infield is slated to align entering the season: