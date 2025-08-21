Braves’ Austin Riley undergoes surgery, will miss rest of season

Braves third baseman Austin Riley underwent core injury surgery Thursday and will miss the remainder of the regular season. He’s expected to return for spring training in 2026.
Riley’s surgery was performed by renowned specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.
Riley had two stints on the injured list this summer because of abdominal pain, most recently leaving the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, on Aug. 2, which turned out to be his final appearance of the season.
The surgery concludes a disappointing season for Riley. He had a .737 OPS in 102 games. This marked the second straight season Riley was limited due to multiple IL stints. He’d missed only eight games total from 2021-23.
Prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. has handled third-base duties in Riley’s absence. He hasn’t shown much offensively, but he has a clear runway to potentially earn a utility role on next year’s team.
Additionally, the Braves claimed righty Cal Quantrill off waivers from the Marlins. Quantrill (5.50 ERA in 24 games) will start Saturday against the Mets. Joey Wentz will start Friday’s series opener, and Bryce Elder will start the finale Sunday. Spencer Strider is no longer scheduled to start this weekend.
The Braves also optioned righties Dane Dunning and Connor Seabold to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a roster spot. Outfielder Jake Fraley will be active Friday after the Braves claimed him off waivers earlier this week. The team also recalled lefty Dylan Dodd to add length to the bullpen. Infielder Luke Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list, backdated to Aug. 19, with a strained left oblique muscle.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.