Braves’ Austin Riley undergoes surgery, will miss rest of season

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the Athletics, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (Scott Marshall/AP)

Braves third baseman Austin Riley underwent core injury surgery Thursday and will miss the remainder of the regular season. He’s expected to return for spring training in 2026.

Riley had two stints on the injured list this summer because of abdominal pain, most recently leaving the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, on Aug. 2, which turned out to be his final appearance of the season.

The surgery concludes a disappointing season for Riley. He had a .737 OPS in 102 games. This marked the second straight season Riley was limited due to multiple IL stints. He’d missed only eight games total from 2021-23.

Prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. has handled third-base duties in Riley’s absence. He hasn’t shown much offensively, but he has a clear runway to potentially earn a utility role on next year’s team.

Additionally, the Braves claimed righty Cal Quantrill off waivers from the Marlins. Quantrill (5.50 ERA in 24 games) will start Saturday against the Mets. Joey Wentz will start Friday’s series opener, and Bryce Elder will start the finale Sunday. Spencer Strider is no longer scheduled to start this weekend.