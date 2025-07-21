Atlanta Braves
Braves call up Sandy León to be third catcher on roster

Outfielder Stuart Fairchild was designated for assignment.
Catcher Sandy León, here playing for Triple-A Gwinnett in May, was called up by the Atlanta Braves on Monday. León, a 36-year-old who debuted in MLB in 2012, was hitting .183 in 47 games with the Stripers this season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

45 minutes ago

The Braves made a roster move Monday, promoting catcher Sandy León from Triple-A Gwinnett and designating outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment.

León hit .183 in 47 games with Gwinnett, tallying eight homers and 14 RBIs. He walked 12 times and struck out 50 times in 153 at-bats.

The 36-year-old Venezuelan has played in 554 MLB games since his debut in 2012 and last appeared in an MLB game in 2023. León has been with the Nationals, Red Sox, Guardians, Marlins, Twins and Rangers.

León will be the third catcher on the Braves roster, alongside Sean Murphy and rookie Drake Baldwin.

Fairchild has appeared in 28 games for the Braves, mostly serving in a pinch-running role as a reserve outfielder. He has 11 hits in 51 at-bats (.216), two stolen bases and two RBIs.

