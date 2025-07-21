The Braves made a roster move Monday, promoting catcher Sandy León from Triple-A Gwinnett and designating outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment.

León hit .183 in 47 games with Gwinnett, tallying eight homers and 14 RBIs. He walked 12 times and struck out 50 times in 153 at-bats.

The 36-year-old Venezuelan has played in 554 MLB games since his debut in 2012 and last appeared in an MLB game in 2023. León has been with the Nationals, Red Sox, Guardians, Marlins, Twins and Rangers.