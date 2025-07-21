The Braves made a roster move Monday, promoting catcher Sandy León from Triple-A Gwinnett and designating outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment.
León hit .183 in 47 games with Gwinnett, tallying eight homers and 14 RBIs. He walked 12 times and struck out 50 times in 153 at-bats.
The 36-year-old Venezuelan has played in 554 MLB games since his debut in 2012 and last appeared in an MLB game in 2023. León has been with the Nationals, Red Sox, Guardians, Marlins, Twins and Rangers.
León will be the third catcher on the Braves roster, alongside Sean Murphy and rookie Drake Baldwin.
Fairchild has appeared in 28 games for the Braves, mostly serving in a pinch-running role as a reserve outfielder. He has 11 hits in 51 at-bats (.216), two stolen bases and two RBIs.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Braves’ Acuña to hit second for National League in All-Star Game
Acuña was selected as an All-Star starter despite missing the first 49 games of the season while recovering from a torn ACL. In the 45 games he’s played, he is batting .323.
Newcomer Joey Wentz to get start Saturday
Braves added the left-hander to the roster last week.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers
The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early
MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.