Atlanta Braves Braves pick up club options on Chris Sale, Ozzie Albies Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, whom the Braves acquired in September, has already declined his $16 million player option to test free agency. Braves pitcher Chris Sale speaks to reporters during MLB All-Star Week at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Braves are retaining two of their core players, picking up team options on left-handed ace Chris Sale and second baseman Ozzie Albies, as expected. Sale, 36, will make $18 million in 2026. It’s a bargain for one of the sport’s best starters. Sale won his first Cy Young Award in 2024, earning the National League triple crown in pacing the Senior Circuit in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225).

He was equally dominant when healthy last season, but a fractured rib cage kept Sale sidelined for two months. Still, Sale had a 2.58 ERA with 165 strikeouts in 125⅔ innings. He likely would’ve been in the discussion for another Cy Young if he’d remained healthy. RELATED What they’re saying about the Braves hiring Walt Weiss as their new manager The Braves will need Sale at his best in 2026. Their rotation has several health-related questions, leading to it being a priority this winter. Despite his age, Sale hasn’t shown signs of decline. He’s arguably a top-five starter. They just have to hope he stays on the mound. Sale will be a free agent following the 2027 campaign. MLB insider Jon Heyman was first to report the Braves would pick up Sale’s option. Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos told 92.9 The Game on Tuesday that the team would pick up Albies’ option. Anthopoulos referred to him as a “core” member of the franchise.

Albies will make $7 million in 2026. The option included a $4 million buyout, so it never made much sense for the Braves to let him go — even when he struggled at the plate — because it’d be costlier to replace him.