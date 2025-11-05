Braves pick up club options on Chris Sale, Ozzie Albies

The Braves are retaining two of their core players, picking up team options on left-handed ace Chris Sale and second baseman Ozzie Albies, as expected.
Sale, 36, will make $18 million in 2026. It’s a bargain for one of the sport’s best starters. Sale won his first Cy Young Award in 2024, earning the National League triple crown in pacing the Senior Circuit in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225).
He was equally dominant when healthy last season, but a fractured rib cage kept Sale sidelined for two months. Still, Sale had a 2.58 ERA with 165 strikeouts in 125⅔ innings. He likely would’ve been in the discussion for another Cy Young if he’d remained healthy.
The Braves will need Sale at his best in 2026. Their rotation has several health-related questions, leading to it being a priority this winter. Despite his age, Sale hasn’t shown signs of decline. He’s arguably a top-five starter. They just have to hope he stays on the mound.
Sale will be a free agent following the 2027 campaign. MLB insider Jon Heyman was first to report the Braves would pick up Sale’s option.
Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos told 92.9 The Game on Tuesday that the team would pick up Albies’ option. Anthopoulos referred to him as a “core” member of the franchise.
Albies will make $7 million in 2026. The option included a $4 million buyout, so it never made much sense for the Braves to let him go — even when he struggled at the plate — because it’d be costlier to replace him.
As Albies distanced himself from a wrist injury that zapped his power, he showed real offensive improvement in the 2025 season’s second half. Albies hit .220 with a .606 OPS before the All-Star break; he hit .272 with a .769 OPS after it.
As Anthopoulos said, Albies has been a pivotal figure in the Braves’ latest run of extended success before the drop-off this past season. He debuted in late 2017 and became a pillar player afterward. He was an integral part of seven consecutive postseason appearances, including the 2021 championship.
The Braves will face the same decision a year from now: They have another $7 million club option ($4 million buyout) on Albies for the 2027 campaign.
Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, whom the Braves acquired in September, has already declined his $16 million player option to test free agency. The Braves will attempt to re-sign him.
The Braves must decide on two more club options before Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline. They can retain reliever Tyler Kinley for $5.5 million and reliever Pierce Johnson for $7 million. They’re expected to pick up both options. They’ll also decline an $8 million option ($1.5 million buyout) on minor league infielder David Fletcher.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.