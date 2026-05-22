Atlanta Braves Braves beat Marlins to win 14th series of the season Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Chad Bishop 11 minutes ago Share

MIAMI — The Braves bested Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, and Spencer Strider continued to trend upward in a 9-3 win at loanDepot Park on Thursday. The first six of Atlanta’s nine runs came off Miami’s hard-throwing righty. The Braves, who had four different players with at least two RBIs each, also collected nine hits off Alcántara in a game they never trailed.

Michael Harris II hit two home runs in the win, his second two-run homer of the season. Strider, in his fourth start of the season, gave up a solo homer and a walk in the bottom of the seventh before his night ended. The right-hander gave up just three hits and only walked two while striking out nine. Strider threw 100 pitches (65 for strikes), got 15 swings-and-misses and 17 called strikes. All three of the runs Strider (2-0) allowed were on solo homers. Dylan Lee got the final two outs of the seventh with a strikeout and a weak grounder to second. Robert Suarez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Dylan Dodd shut the door in the ninth.

The victory improved the Braves to 14-1-1 in 16 series this season, 29-0 when leading after eight innings and 19-8 on the road. The Braves (35-16) are scheduled to start a three-game home stand against the Nationals on Friday at Truist Park.

Harris began Thursday’s affair by scorching an Alcantara (3-3) changeup for a two-run home run in the first inning. Harris’ 10th home run of the season (half his home run total in 2025) came off the bat at 110 mph and went 418 feet out to right center. Mike Yastrzemski, 0-for-9 in the series coming into Thursday, turned on an 0-1 changeup in the second and shot it over the wall in right for his third homer of the season. Owen Caissie got one of those runs back for the Marlins (22-29) by ambushing Strider’s first pitch — an elevated fastball — of the third and sending it into the upper deck in right. Kyle Stowers got another run back with two outs in the fourth when he went down to a knee and golfed a 1-2 curveball that hit the top of the wall in right and bounced into the stands, cutting the Marlins deficit to 3-2. The Braves responded in the fifth with a little A-B-C baseball. Back-to-back singles by Mike Yastrzemski and Ha-Seong Kim, and a sacrifice bunt from Chadwick Tromp, put runners at second and third for Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña ripped a two-run single past the drawn-in infield into left center, giving the Braves a 5-2 lead. Yastrzemski’s two-out double in the sixth brought home another run. Stowers then struck again in the seventh with another solo home run, this one a no-doubter to right that went 382 feet.