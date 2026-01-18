Atlanta Braves

Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim suffers hand injury, will miss 4-5 months

Team will likely look to Mauricio Dubon while veteran infielder recovers.
Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (right) — pictured after striking out in a September game — will miss four to five months after sustaining a hand injury while in Korea. Kim had surgery Sunday to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
13 minutes ago

Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim sustained a hand injury while in Korea and underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger, the team announced Sunday.

Dr. Gary Lourie performed the procedure Sunday in Atlanta. The recovery time is expected to be four to five months, meaning Kim will miss the start of the season.

It’s a massive blow for both the individual and his team. Kim was derailed by multiple injuries in ’25, which led to him accepting a one-year, $20 million deal this winter to reestablish his value.

The Braves had essentially no offensive production from their shortstops, Orlando Arcia and Nick Allen, a year ago. It led them to claim Kim on waivers with a month remaining in the season, hoping a successful trial period would lead to a longer union — and it did.

But now Kim will miss his second consecutive opening day, as he rehabs from surgery. And the Braves will be without the shortstop they deemed worthy of a $20 million commitment.

The team will likely turn to newcomer Mauricio Dubon in Kim’s absence. The Braves acquired Dubon from Houston before the nontender trade deadline, and the franchise’s brain trust expressed confidence in Dubon as a starting shortstop if the Braves were unable to retain Kim or acquire another bona fide option.

It’s an unnerving start to 2026 for the Braves, who’ve endured a lengthy sting of ailments over the past two seasons. They overcame them enough to qualify for the postseason in ’24, but they were swiftly eliminated by the Padres. The Braves couldn’t overcome them last season, leading to a 76-win campaign that left them watching the postseason from home for the first time since 2017.

The Braves have had a busy winter, one that included upgrading their depth. The Dubon acquisition already looms large. But it’s unfortunate for the Braves and Kim that this pivotal season will be delayed until around June at the earliest.

Spring training is mere weeks away. The Braves’ pitchers and catchers report to North Port, Florida, on Feb. 10, and the first full-squad workout is Feb. 15. The team opens the regular season March 27 against the Royals at Truist Park.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

