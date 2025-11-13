How Drake Baldwin’s Rookie of the Year win affects the Braves’ future

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin celebrates a triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Atlanta. Baldwin fetched the Braves a bonus pick with his Rookie of the Year win. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

MLB instituted the Prospect Promotion Incentive in 2023 to motivate teams to play their top young talent rather than manipulate their service time by leaving them in the minor leagues to gain additional contractual control.

Drake Baldwin winning National League Rookie of the Year came with a cherry on top: The Braves gained an additional draft pick and bonus-pool money.

The system awards a pick at the end of the first round if a PPI-eligible rookie accrues a year of service time and earns — or, in some cases, qualifies for — an individual award. This case was straightforward: The Braves were rewarded for Baldwin, once a top-100 prospect, enjoying a superb rookie campaign.

The extra pick also bolsters the Braves’ spending power in the 2026 draft. They gained around $3.4 million in bonus-pool money, which is greatly beneficial in the complex draft process. The additional money could make a notable difference in how the Braves navigate those days and expand their draft options.

Another potential benefit: The Braves would forfeit their second-highest draft pick if they signed a free agent who declined a qualifying offer from their previous team (the Braves would also lose $500K from their bonus pool during the next international signing period). The extra pick might make signing such a player easier; in the past, some teams have shied away from free agents who declined the qualifying offer, as they didn’t want to relinquish precious draft capital.

The following players were given qualifying offers. They have until Nov. 18 to either accept the offer — which is a one-year deal worth just over $22 million — or decline it and continue with their free agency.