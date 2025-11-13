How Drake Baldwin’s Rookie of the Year win affects the Braves’ future
A bonus pick bolsters Atlanta’s spending power in the 2026 draft.
Braves catcher Drake Baldwin celebrates a triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Atlanta. Baldwin fetched the Braves a bonus pick with his Rookie of the Year win. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
MLB instituted the Prospect Promotion Incentive in 2023 to motivate teams to play their top young talent rather than manipulate their service time by leaving them in the minor leagues to gain additional contractual control.
The system awards a pick at the end of the first round if a PPI-eligible rookie accrues a year of service time and earns — or, in some cases, qualifies for — an individual award. This case was straightforward: The Braves were rewarded for Baldwin, once a top-100 prospect, enjoying a superb rookie campaign.
The extra pick also bolsters the Braves’ spending power in the 2026 draft. They gained around $3.4 million in bonus-pool money, which is greatly beneficial in the complex draft process. The additional money could make a notable difference in how the Braves navigate those days and expand their draft options.
Another potential benefit: The Braves would forfeit their second-highest draft pick if they signed a free agent who declined a qualifying offer from their previous team (the Braves would also lose $500K from their bonus pool during the next international signing period). The extra pick might make signing such a player easier; in the past, some teams have shied away from free agents who declined the qualifying offer, as they didn’t want to relinquish precious draft capital.
The following players were given qualifying offers. They have until Nov. 18 to either accept the offer — which is a one-year deal worth just over $22 million — or decline it and continue with their free agency.
Outfielder Kyle Tucker, Cubs
Outfielder Trent Grisham, Yankees
Infielder Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
Infielder Gleyber Torres, Tigers
Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
Starter Dylan Cease, Padres
Starter Framber Valdez, Astros
Starter Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
Starter Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
Starter Shota Imanaga, Cubs
Starter Michael King, Padres
Closer Edwin Diaz, Mets
The Braves have ample spending room, potentially more than $50 million, to upgrade their roster this winter. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has already said shortstop and the rotation are his priority. The team will also need to add multiple relievers, especially given their best three from last season — Raisel Iglesias, Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley — are free agents.
So, Baldwin helped the Braves one more time in 2025 by fetching them a bonus pick — whether it eases their free-agent pursuits or simply helps bolster the farm system.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.