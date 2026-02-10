Atlanta Braves No timetable set for Sean Murphy’s return behind the plate Catcher had hip surgery in September. Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy works on strength and conditioning during the first day of pitchers and catchers workouts at CoolToday Park on Tuesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH POINT, Fla. — Sean Murphy was one of the many Braves players to report to CoolToday Park on Monday, the first day of the club’s spring training. But Murphy is still a long way away from being 100% after having surgery on his right hip in September. Now starting his fourth season with the Braves, Murphy is expected to be one half the team’s strong catching duo alongside 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin. When he’s able to take his crouch again, or perhaps step into the box as a designated hitter, however, is unknown.

“I feel good. I think we’re making good progress on the hip. We’re checking boxes as we go,” Murphy said Monday. “So far, no setbacks and everything is going well. I don’t have an exact date or timeline, but I feel good and everything’s going well, getting good reports backs.” Murphy has hit just .197 over the past two seasons combined in 166 games. His 2024 season was limited to 72 games because of a strained oblique. A labral tear in his right hip ended his ’25 campaign in early September. Murphy said recently he has been playing catch, taking dry swings and working up to running, which he did Monday. Range of motion and flexibility for the hip have been areas of focus during the rehabilitation process, he said. It did not sound promising that Murphy could be ready by opening day March 27.

“I was always hoping for that. You kind of just play that by ear,” he said. “I don’t think I ever had a day that I was gunning for. I was just ready for (the timeline to be) as soon as possible. It’s a day-by-day thing.”