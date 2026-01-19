Atlanta Braves Mauricio Dubón addition now looms large for Braves Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon points to the dugout in celebration as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Braves’ injury woes resurfaced a few months before opening day, even a few weeks before reporting for spring training. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim sustained a hand injury while in Korea that required him to undergo surgery Sunday to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger. He’s expected to need four to five months to recover.

The injury will cost him a significant portion of the first half. The four- to five-month timetable accounts for his ramp up period and rehab assignment, so the earliest he’d return is around mid-May. It’s a massive loss. The Braves have long valued Kim. They tried to acquire him at the trade deadline last summer when he was mired in a lost season (because of injuries) with the Rays. They claimed him on waivers with around a month remaining because they wanted to get intel on him ahead of his potential free agency. The claim proved valuable as Kim was successful and comfortable in Atlanta, giving the Braves an edge as he fielded offers from rival clubs. Ultimately, Kim re-signed with the Braves on a one-year, $20 million deal. It allowed him to reestablish his value and reenter the market next winter, though his effort is off to a difficult start. The Braves, meanwhile, valued Kim to the point that they deemed $20 million a fair price. So losing him for significant time is a blow. What will they do in his absence?

The answer is obvious: The Braves acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón from Houston before the non-tender deadline earlier this winter. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos and manager Walt Weiss endorsed Dubón as a starting-caliber shortstop should the team fail to acquire an alternative.