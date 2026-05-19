Atlanta Braves Braves place Drake Baldwin on injured list, send JR Ritchie to Triple-A Atlanta also released Aaron Bummer after he gave up six earned runs Monday. Drake Baldwin was hitting .303 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs so far this season. He's heading to the 10-day IL because of a strained oblique. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 8 minutes ago Share

Tuesday began with some bad news for the Braves. Catcher Drake Baldwin, one of the best players in the National League this season, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique.

Baldwin was 1-for-2 with a walk during Monday’s 12-0 loss to the Marlins at loanDepot park before being replaced in the bottom of the sixth by backup catcher Sandy León. Baldwin is hitting .303 with a .932 OPS. He has 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. The 2025 NL Rookie of the Year has only 10 games this season in which he didn’t record at least one hit. Baldwin being sidelined wasn’t the only big news for the Braves on Tuesday. The organization also released left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Bummer after his disastrous outing Monday, in which he allowed six earned runs on three hits and five walks. The 32-year-old Bummer had a 7.36 ERA over 15⅓ innings this season. He had gone three straight appearances without allowing a run until Monday, when he walked four straight hitters, then gave up a grand slam and a solo home run to the Marlins.

“The last few (outings) have been better,” Braves manager Walt Weiss after Friday’s game. “He’s thrown the ball better the last few times out. I didn’t see that one coming. Obviously, a tough night for Aaron. I felt like he was turning the corner the last few times out, but that was a tough night.”

Said Bummer on Friday: “Obviously, I think, pathetic is kind of a nice way to put it. For somebody that’s been doing it as long as I have, to not be able to stop the bleeding, to (not) find the strike zone, in reality just to be able to make a pitch? Honestly, it’s bad. There’s really no other way to put it. “I have to move forward and have to keep going and never allow something like that to happen again. To not able to stop the bleeding and (not) be able to make a pitch is tough.” In November, the Braves signed Bummer to a two-year, $13 million contract. He was making $9.5 million this season. To take Baldwin’s place on the roster, catcher Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett. Tromp had played in 24 games for Gwinnett and was hitting .169 in 24 games with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Tromp appeared in two games with the Braves last season.