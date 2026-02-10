Atlanta Braves Braves sign veteran catcher Jonah Heim He spent 5 years with the Texas Rangers, helping them win the 2023 World Series. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. follows through on an infield groundout as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim watches during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Heim will now be playing for the Braves. (Tony Gutierrez/AP 2023)

The Braves signed veteran catcher Jonah Heim to a one-year deal Tuesday as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training. He signed a major league contract. Heim, 30, has played six seasons and earned an All-Star appearance in 2023. He’s hit .225 with a .653 OPS over that span. He spent the past five years with the Rangers, helping them win the World Series in 2023.

The team needed another backstop because Sean Murphy, who underwent hip surgery in September, likely won’t appear in a game until sometime in May at the earliest. RELATED Five things to watch as Braves begin spring training this week “I’m excited about it,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “You get a guy with a winning pedigree, switch hitter. We’re neutralizing some platoon situations here with all our switch hitters. We can play the matchup game really well and Jonah adds to that. “But I love getting a guy — he was the Rangers’ guy when they won a World Series. That means a lot, that winning pedigree. So it’s a great get for us.” Reigning Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin will handle primary catching duties in Murphy’s absence, but the team was thin with credible options behind him. Chadwick Tromp and Sandy Leon, who’s been an invaluable mentor for Baldwin, would have been the top two options as backups before Heim’s acquisition.

RELATED Who are Braves’ most intriguing veteran nonroster invitees? Now, the Braves probably feel better about situations in which they could use Baldwin as a designated hitter — they’ll rotate that position in 2026 — and have Heim behind the plate. Heim also is another resource for Baldwin and the Braves’ array of young pitchers.