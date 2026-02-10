Braves sign veteran catcher Jonah Heim

He spent 5 years with the Texas Rangers, helping them win the 2023 World Series.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. follows through on an infield groundout as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim watches during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Heim will now be playing for the Braves. (Tony Gutierrez/AP 2023)
The Braves signed veteran catcher Jonah Heim to a one-year deal Tuesday as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training. He signed a major league contract.
Heim, 30, has played six seasons and earned an All-Star appearance in 2023. He’s hit .225 with a .653 OPS over that span. He spent the past five years with the Rangers, helping them win the World Series in 2023.
The team needed another backstop because Sean Murphy, who underwent hip surgery in September, likely won’t appear in a game until sometime in May at the earliest.
“I’m excited about it,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “You get a guy with a winning pedigree, switch hitter. We’re neutralizing some platoon situations here with all our switch hitters. We can play the matchup game really well and Jonah adds to that.
“But I love getting a guy — he was the Rangers’ guy when they won a World Series. That means a lot, that winning pedigree. So it’s a great get for us.”
Reigning Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin will handle primary catching duties in Murphy’s absence, but the team was thin with credible options behind him. Chadwick Tromp and Sandy Leon, who’s been an invaluable mentor for Baldwin, would have been the top two options as backups before Heim’s acquisition.
Now, the Braves probably feel better about situations in which they could use Baldwin as a designated hitter — they’ll rotate that position in 2026 — and have Heim behind the plate. Heim also is another resource for Baldwin and the Braves’ array of young pitchers.
Since Heim’s career year in 2023, he’s dropped off, which is why he was available at this juncture. His defensive metrics have declined while his offense has suffered greatly (.602 OPS since 2024). Still, the resume provides hope he can be a solid stopgap option as the Braves await Murphy’s return.
The Braves placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on the 60-day injured list (right elbow inflammation) to open a 40-man roster spot for Heim.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
