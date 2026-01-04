Georgia Tech starting center to transfer

Georgia Tech’s starting center has decided to transfer.
Center Harrison Moore announced Saturday that he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. Moore (6-5, 300) is the fourth Tech offensive linemen to leave the program this offseason.
Georgia Tech’s starting center has decided to transfer.
Center Harrison Moore announced Saturday that he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. Moore (6-5, 300) is the fourth Tech offensive linemen to leave the program this offseason.
A sophomore, Moore played 682 offensive snaps (fifth most among Yellow Jackets) over 11 games this past season. He had the team’s fourth-best pass blocking grade among starting offensive lineman and fifth-best run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
Moore also played 184 offensive snaps over 11 games as a true freshman in 2024 and was considered one of the team’s tougher players after continuing to practice when he had a tooth knocked out.
Moore’s backup at center, Tana Alo-Tupuola, has also announced his intention to transfer, as have Tech offensive linemen Peyton Joseph and Ben Galloway. Wide receivers Jamauri Brice, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton; defensive backs Christian Pritchett and D.J. Moore; quarterback Aaron Philo; and linebacker Melvin Jordan IV have also announced their intentions to transfer.