Georgia Tech sophomore DB plans to transfer

Georgia Tech defensive back Christian Pritchett reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Christian Pritchett posted he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal when it officially opens Friday. Pritchett is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore from Louisiana.

One of Georgia Tech’s young defensive backs announced on X on Tuesday he plans to transfer.

As a freshman in 2024, Pritchett played in 11 games and made four tackles. He logged 169 snaps on special teams and 16 on defense.

A former three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Pritchett is a graduate of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.

Pritchett joins fellow defensive back D.J. Moore, quarterback Aaron Philo, offensive linemen Peyton Joseph, Ben Galloway and Tana Alo-Tupuola, and linebacker Melvin Jordan IV as Tech players who have announced their intentions to transfer.