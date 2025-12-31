Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech sophomore DB plans to transfer

Christian Pritchett posted he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal when it officially opens Friday.
Georgia Tech defensive back Christian Pritchett reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech defensive back Christian Pritchett reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

One of Georgia Tech’s young defensive backs announced on X on Tuesday he plans to transfer.

Christian Pritchett posted he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal when it officially opens Friday. Pritchett is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore from Louisiana.

As a freshman in 2024, Pritchett played in 11 games and made four tackles. He logged 169 snaps on special teams and 16 on defense.

RELATED
Georgia Tech reserve defensive back to transfer

Pritchett saw action on 30 defensive plays this past season and 16 on special teams.

A former three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Pritchett is a graduate of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.

Pritchett joins fellow defensive back D.J. Moore, quarterback Aaron Philo, offensive linemen Peyton Joseph, Ben Galloway and Tana Alo-Tupuola, and linebacker Melvin Jordan IV as Tech players who have announced their intentions to transfer.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech 2023 spring football game

Georgia Tech reserve defensive back to transfer

Former Kennesaw State coach, Georgia Tech staffer staying with Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech begins ACC play Wednesday with trip to No. 6 Duke

Keep Reading

Another Georgia Tech offensive assistant headed to Florida

Several key Georgia Tech players could miss Pop-Tarts Bowl

Fleming leads Georgia Tech against Florida A&M after 20-point game

Featured

Hoschton Police Department and ICE operation

‘I’ll bring ‘em to you’: Hoschton police teamed with ICE at traffic stops

These are the 10 questions that will shape Georgia politics in 2026

Senior Atlanta Housing official accused of defrauding Section 8 program