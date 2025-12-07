Georgia Tech offensive lineman to transfer

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Peyton Joseph (71) talks with teammates during their first spring football practice at Alexander Rose Bowl Field at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Former four-star recruit played in five games.

Former four-star recruit played in five games.

Freshman Peyton Joseph plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3. Joseph played in five games on special teams this past season and one on offense.

A former four-star recruit out of Houston County High School, Joseph (6-4, 305) played four offensive snaps in Tech’s win over Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6. He logged 29 special teams snaps in games against Clemson, Temple, Wake Forest, Duke and Syracuse.

Joseph was committed to Florida State before signing with Tech in December of 2024.

The NCAA’s transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2.