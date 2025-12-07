Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech offensive lineman to transfer

Former four-star recruit played in five games.
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Peyton Joseph (71) talks with teammates during their first spring football practice at Alexander Rose Bowl Field at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Peyton Joseph (71) talks with teammates during their first spring football practice at Alexander Rose Bowl Field at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s offensive line took a loss Saturday.

Freshman Peyton Joseph plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3. Joseph played in five games on special teams this past season and one on offense.

A former four-star recruit out of Houston County High School, Joseph (6-4, 305) played four offensive snaps in Tech’s win over Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6. He logged 29 special teams snaps in games against Clemson, Temple, Wake Forest, Duke and Syracuse.

Reports: Georgia Tech OL coach leaving for Big Ten program

Joseph was committed to Florida State before signing with Tech in December of 2024.

The NCAA’s transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

