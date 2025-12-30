Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech reserve defensive back to transfer

The NCAA’s transfer portal opens Friday.
D.J. Moore scores on a long pass for Team Wreck 'Em in the second half during Georgia Tech's spring football game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech defensive back D.J. Moore announced on X on Monday that he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Moore has spent three seasons at Tech and battled numerous injuries. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound graduate of Archer High School played 32 snaps this past season, 19 on defense and 13 on special teams.

A three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2022, Moore appeared in two games as a freshman on special teams in 2022. He missed the first eight games of 2024 before switching positions from wide receiver to defensive back and played in four games.

Georgia Tech begins ACC play Wednesday with trip to No. 6 Duke

Moore joins quarterback Aaron Philo, offensive linemen Peyton Joseph, Ben Galloway and Tana Alo-Tupuola, and linebacker Melvin Jordan IV as players who have announced their intentions to transfer. The NCAA’s transfer portal opens Friday.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

