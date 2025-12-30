Georgia Tech reserve defensive back to transfer

D.J. Moore scores on a long pass for Team Wreck 'Em in the second half during Georgia Tech's spring football game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Georgia Tech defensive back D.J. Moore announced on X on Monday that he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Moore has spent three seasons at Tech and battled numerous injuries. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound graduate of Archer High School played 32 snaps this past season, 19 on defense and 13 on special teams.