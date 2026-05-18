Georgia Tech’s Ramsey wins ACC coach of the year, team garners more honors

Drew Burress was one of five Georgia Tech players selected to the ACC's first team. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Conference champs get five other first-team honors, plus Lackey is defensive player of the year.

Conference champs get five other first-team honors, plus Lackey is defensive player of the year.

Georgia Tech baseball won the regular-season ACC title, and that dominance was reflected in the postseason conference awards announced Monday.

To the victors go the spoils.

Leading the way was James Ramsey as coach of the year, along with Vahn Lackey, who was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was named first-team all-conference.

Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula, Carson Kerce and Ryan Zuckerman also were selected to the first team, and Tate McKee was a second-team honoree. The five Yellow Jackets on the first team tied for the most in program history with the 2000 squad.

McKee’s second-team honor is the first for a Tech starting pitcher since Brant Hurter in 2001.

Georgia Tech (45-9 overall, 25-5 ACC) matched the 2015 Louisville squad for the record for most wins in a 30-game conference season.