Back-to-back ACC regular-season titles for No. 3 Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s Will Baker (7) celebrates with teammates after Baker hit a solo home run during the second inning against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 14-4. (Jason Getz/AJC)

At No. 23 Boston College, the No. 3 Yellow Jackets mashed the Eagles 14-1 to secure the conference regular-season championship with one game to spare.

A record-setting season continued at Boston College’s Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Massachusetts. The Jackets improved to 44-9 overall and 24-5 in the ACC, the former Tech’s best record after 53 games in school history (by one game over the 1993 team) and the latter the best achieved in the team’s ACC history.

It’s Tech’s second time finishing first in the ACC’s regular season and first since the 2004 and 2005 seasons. The Jackets earned their 11th ACC regular-season title.

Coach James Ramsey, in his first season after succeeding Danny Hall, became the first coach to win the ACC regular-season title in his first season since 1994 (Clemson, Jack Leggett) and the first to win an ACC title in his first season as a head coach at any school since 1958 (Clemson, Bill Wilhelm).

“These guys are winners and this is the first of several championships that this team has set out to win,” Ramsey told media after the game in Brighton.