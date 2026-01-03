Freshman becomes fourth Georgia Tech wide receiver in transfer portal

Freshman Jamauri Brice (left), shown celebrating with Zion Taylor, did not appear in a game for the Yellow Jackets this past season. (Bob Andres/AJC 2025)

Three-star recruit Jamauri Brice did not appear in a game for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Jamauri Brice, according to 247Sports , could be leaving the program. A 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman, Brice did not appear in a game for the Yellow Jackets this past season.

Yet another Georgia Tech wide receiver is in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

A former 3-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Brice had 59 receptions for 752 yards and five touchdowns as a senior for Cartersville High in 2024.

Tech wide receivers Brice, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton have all also entered their names into the transfer portal. Only one Tech wide receiver, freshman Jordan Allen, who caught a pass for the Jackets in 2024 has remained with the program at this point.

Defensive backs Christian Pritchett and D.J. Moore; quarterback Aaron Philo; offensive linemen Peyton Joseph, Ben Galloway and Tana Alo-Tupuola; and linebacker Melvin Jordan IV have also announced their intentions to transfer.