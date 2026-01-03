Georgia Tech Logo
One of Georgia Tech’s top receivers enters the transfer portal

Isiah Canion will explore his options along with fellow receivers Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton.
Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion scores one of his two touchdowns against Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Canion intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
21 minutes ago

Georgia Tech could be losing another wide receiver, and one of its best.

Isiah Canion told On3 sports Saturday that he intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Canion (6-4, 215 pounds) had 33 catches for 480 yards and a team-leading four touchdown receptions this past season.

A former 4-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, out of Warner Robins High School, Canion made six catches for 83 yards as a freshman in 2024. His first career TD catch came Sept. 6 against Gardner-Webb.

One of the team’s more promising young skill players, Canion hauled in two touchdowns in the regular-season loss to Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

He did not play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 because, “he has a little issue that he has to get worked on, and hope to get him back for spring ball as well,” Tech coach Brent Key said.

“He’s been really good. I’ve always been a big fan of (Canion), and I’ve said that and thought he can be an elite player,” former Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight said in August. “What we’re on him about is being dominant every play every day. The mental part of it, where he’s focused on each and every rep of being an elite player.

“But he’s fun to coach, excited to have him here and excited to see what he does because each and every day he’s got a chance to improve because his ceiling is very high and we’re just scratching the surface right now so can’t wait to see the receiver that he turns into.”

Canion joins fellow wide receivers Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton; defensive backs Christian Pritchett and D.J. Moore; quarterback Aaron Philo; offensive linemen Peyton Joseph, Ben Galloway and Tana Alo-Tupuola; and linebacker Melvin Jordan IV as Tech players who have announced their intentions to transfer.

