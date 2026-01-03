Georgia Tech One of Georgia Tech’s top receivers enters the transfer portal Isiah Canion will explore his options along with fellow receivers Zion Taylor and Bailey Stockton. Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion scores one of his two touchdowns against Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Canion intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Georgia Tech could be losing another wide receiver, and one of its best. Isiah Canion told On3 sports Saturday that he intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.