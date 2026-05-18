Georgia Bulldogs Georgia might have landed one of its most valuable transfers from a rival Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion fills a big need for the Bulldogs. Isiah Canon takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)

By Connor Riley 36 minutes ago Share

Georgia football does not take many transfers. It prefers to build through high school recruiting and use the portal only to fill needs. With Isiah Canion, coach Kirby Smart wanted to land the wide receiver when he was a 4-star prospect from Warner Robins in the 2024 recruiting class.

Canion was briefly committed to Notre Dame before ultimately signing with Georgia Tech. “We got a receiver that we probably should have gotten out of high school,” Smart said in an interview with Glory Glory. “We didn’t. He went to a rival school, and he got better. He got developed. We think he’s really talented. We’re excited as hell about Canion, and he’s going to be a good player.” Smart acknowledged in that interview that Georgia doesn’t go after the biggest names in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs were not a serious contender for wide receiver Cam Coleman, who ended up at Texas. Canion’s name doesn’t compare to that of Coleman from a national standpoint. But in terms of what they potentially mean to their respective teams, Canion is every bit as important as Coleman or any other transfer for this cycle.

He is the only wide receiver Georgia brought via the portal. It was the first time since the 2022 offseason, when Georgia did not take any wide receiver transfers, that the Bulldogs did not bring in multiple players at the position via the portal.

That puts even more on the shoulders of the 6-foot-4 Canion. Add in that the Bulldogs have to replace four of their top five wide receivers from a season ago and you can see why the position is consistently circled as a concern entering next season. Canion brings proven production to a wide receiver room lacking it. At Georgia Tech last season, he caught 33 passes. The returning wide receivers on Georgia’s roster had just 36 receptions. If Canion has the season Smart and Georgia envision, the questions about Georgia’s wide receiver room will be quieted. “He’s come in, and he has put in so much time and just shows up every day and works really hard. And he’s a smart kid, too,” wide receiver London Humphreys said. “So, he’s done great and I’ve tried to give him any nugget I can doing something similar, transferring, like you said. But he handles his own very well and has shown everyone why he’s a good wide receiver for us.” Canion looked the part of an impactful transfer early on for Georgia, but he picked up a minor ankle injury that limited him this spring. He was able to play in Georgia’s spring game, but had just a single reception for 9 yards. Gunner Stockton had 12 pass attempts in the spring game, so fans didn’t get a chance to see the pair show what they can do on the outside.

Georgia brought in just nine transfers this spring, and it hasn’t been a banner start for the group. Outside linebacker Amaris Williams suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. Safety Ja’Marley Riddle was arrested in May. On the positive side, running back Dante Dowdell had a good spring game, while Khalil Barnes seems to have made his home at the star position. As for Canion, he’s arguably got the biggest task of all with regard to Georgia’s transfers. He’s going to be the focal point of the wide receiver room, and likely the passing offense for a national title contender. Georgia could, and should, lean more on its tight ends this upcoming season. But until the Bulldogs show they can do that, the wide receiver group will be under scrutiny.