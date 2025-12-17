Two more Georgia Tech offensive linemen to transfer

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Ben Galloway is one of two Yellow Jacket offensive linemen that plan to transfer, along with Tana Alo-Tupuola. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Ben Galloway and Tana Alo-Tupuola may not be a part of the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Galloway posted on X on Tuesday that he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal while On3 reported Alo-Tupuola will do so as well.

Alo-Tupuola (6-2, 325) played 455 offensive snaps, all at center, over 10 games this past season. Among Tech offensive linemen to log at least 450 snaps, Alo-Tupuola was the lowest-graded offensive linemen in overall offense and pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.

A product of Brownsburg High School (Indiana) and IMG Academy (Florida), Alo-Tupuola played 23 offensive snaps over three games in 2024.

Galloway (6-4, 310) began his Tech career in 2023 after graduating from Hillgrove High School. He played in five games on special teams in 2023 and registered 42 offensive snaps over the past two seasons.

Alo-Tupuola and Galloway join offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, linebacker Melvin Jordan IV and quarterback Aaron Philo as Yellow Jackets who plan to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, which opens Jan. 2.