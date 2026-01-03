Georgia Tech Former Yellow Jackets QB, current NFL TE coach to be Georgia Tech OC George Godsey returns from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. A former Georgia Tech quarterback, George Godsey played for the Yellow Jackets from 1998-2001 and was teammates with Brent Key, a former offensive lineman. (AJC 2000)

Georgia Tech and coach Brent Key are hiring George Godsey as the program’s new offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Godsey, 47, is currently the Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach and has been with the organization since 2022. Godsey fills the role vacated by Buster Faulkner, who left Tech in December to be the offensive coordinator at Florida.

A former Tech quarterback, Godsey played for the Yellow Jackets from 1998-2001 and was teammates with Key, a former offensive lineman. Godsey threw for 6,137 yards (3,085 his senior season) and 41 touchdowns after being the team's starting QB his final two years. Godsey and Key also coached together at Central Florida where Godsey was first a graduate assistant in 2004 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach and then shifting to running backs coach. In 2011, Godsey joined the staff for the New England Patriots where he was an offensive assistant and then tight ends coach. He has since been with the Houston Texans (as offensive coordinator from 2015-16), Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Godsey had previously considered returning to college football in 2021 to work for former Tech coach Geoff Collins.