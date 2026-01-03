Georgia Tech Logo
Former Yellow Jackets QB, current NFL TE coach to be Georgia Tech OC

George Godsey returns from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
A former Georgia Tech quarterback, George Godsey played for the Yellow Jackets from 1998-2001 and was teammates with Brent Key, a former offensive lineman. (AJC 2000)
By
46 minutes ago

Georgia Tech and coach Brent Key are hiring George Godsey as the program’s new offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Godsey, 47, is currently the Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach and has been with the organization since 2022. Godsey fills the role vacated by Buster Faulkner, who left Tech in December to be the offensive coordinator at Florida.

The Ravens are scheduled to play at the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

A former Tech quarterback, Godsey played for the Yellow Jackets from 1998-2001 and was teammates with Key, a former offensive lineman. Godsey threw for 6,137 yards (3,085 his senior season) and 41 touchdowns after being the team’s starting QB his final two years.

Godsey and Key also coached together at Central Florida where Godsey was first a graduate assistant in 2004 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach and then shifting to running backs coach. In 2011, Godsey joined the staff for the New England Patriots where he was an offensive assistant and then tight ends coach. He has since been with the Houston Texans (as offensive coordinator from 2015-16), Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Godsey had previously considered returning to college football in 2021 to work for former Tech coach Geoff Collins.

As the Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2016, Godsey had his play-calling duties stripped by coach Bill O’Brien (now the coach at Boston College) three games into the season. As a member of the Dolphins coaching staff in 2021, Godsey was given the added role of co-offensive coordinator.

Godsey will be one of least four new members of Key’s offensive staff in 2026. Along with Faulkner, wide receivers coach Trent McKnight has also joined the staff at Florida. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie joined the staff at Virginia Tech and offensive line coach Geep Wade joined the staff at Nebraska.

Key has already hired Allen Mogridge to coach Tech’s offensive line and Jimmy Smith to coach Tech’s running backs.

