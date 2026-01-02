A closer look at Georgia Tech’s new assistant on defense

Sunseri’s hire has not been announced by Tech, but the former Florida assistant is on the institute’s online student, staff and faculty directory. He reportedly will coach Tech’s safeties in 2026.

As Georgia Tech coach Brent Key continues to rebuild his coaching staff ahead of his fourth season in charge of the Yellow Jackets, the addition of Vinnie Sunseri as a defensive assistant should greatly help Tech improve its defensive efforts.

The 34-year-old Sunseri will be joining his third college program in as many seasons after coaching Washington’s safeties in 2024 and then Florida’s safeties in 2025. Sunseri also was the co-defensive coordinator for the Gators last year, having signed a two-year, $1.4 million deal, according to the Gainesville (Florida) Sun. The program underwent a coaching change when Jon Sumrall replaced Billy Napier as head coach in November.

Florida’s defense this past season ranked 10th in the SEC, with 222.9 yards allowed, and 14th in the league in passing-efficiency defense (137.79). Safeties Bryce Thornton (56 tackles, one interception) and Alfonzo Allen (33 tackles) were two of the team’s top-graded players in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2024, Sunseri was part of a Washington defense that ranked second nationally in passing yards allowed per game (166.5) and in passing efficiency defense (154.52). Kamren Fabiculanan (55 tackles, two interceptions) and Makell Esteen (44 tackles) were two of Washington’s best at the safety spot.

When asked how he evaluates the play of the safety position, Sunseri said in April: “The ability to get people lined up and communicate and help get the back end set with their cover responsibilities, the ability to tackle in the open field and the ability to play the ball in the deep part of the field.”