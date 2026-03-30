Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech baseball sweeps NC State with run-rule win Sunday

The Yellow Jackets scored 10 or more runs for the 17th time this season.
Georgia Tech pitcher Jackson Blakely throws a pitch during the first inning against Georgia State at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, in Atlanta on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech pitcher Jackson Blakely throws a pitch during the first inning against Georgia State at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, in Atlanta on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
19 minutes ago

The third-ranked Yellow Jackets got a stellar start from sophomore pitcher Jackson Blakely and scored 10 or more runs for the 17th time this season to run-rule No. 14 N.C. State 10-0 Sunday and polish off a series sweep.

The Yellow Jackets moved to 22-5 and 9-3 in the ACC, their best conference record through four series since beginning 11-1 in 2011.

Blakely pitched seven shutout innings, the first Tech pitcher to do so this season. His ERA ticked down to a team-best 2.22.

RELATED
‘Starting to click’: How Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey transformed his hitting game

Overall, Tech’s pitching staff held the Wolfpack to five runs over the weekend, the fewest the Yellow Jackets have afforded a Top 25 team since 2006 (the last time they advanced to the College World Series).

Tech won Saturday’s game 6-4 with a go-ahead triple by outfielder Drew Burress in the eighth inning. Burress led Tech with five runs scored this series and has scored 33 this season, trailing only catcher Vahn Lackey’s 36.

Lackey continues to lead the Jackets offensively, going 2-for-3 with a home run as the designated hitter in Sunday’s win. His 10 home runs match the number he hit his freshman and sophomore years combined, as Lackey continues to demonstrate his growing power at the plate.

In Tech’s 3-1 win against N.C. State on Friday, junior pitcher Tate McKee pitched 7 1/3 innings, limiting the Wolfpack to one run on four hits. Graduate pitcher Mason Patel entered in the eighth inning and earned five straight outs after giving up a single to nab the save.

Tech’s loaded lineup continues to put up impressive numbers, with a program-record 307 runs in 27 games (also the most for a Power Four team in 27 games in the BBCOR era, a standard for bats which began in 2011).

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech baseball
YELLOW JACKETS

‘Starting to click’: How Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey transformed his hitting game

KEN SUGIURA

Onus on Georgia Tech AD Ryan Alpert to deliver support for coach Scott Cross

YELLOW JACKETS

For first time since 2011, Tech baseball has won first 6 series of season

Keep Reading

‘Starting to click’: How Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey transformed his hitting game

For first time since 2011, Tech baseball has won first 6 series of season

Yaxel Lendeborg stars as top-seeded Michigan beats Alabama 90-77 in Sweet 16

Featured

No Kings rally and march in downtown Atlanta

Immigration, war bring thousands to Georgia State Capitol for ‘No Kings’ march

MLB

Braves’ Dominic Smith has late mother on mind during walk-off grand slam

AJC EXCLUSIVE

Q99.7’s replacement for ‘The Bert Show’ is finally here