Georgia Tech baseball sweeps NC State with run-rule win Sunday

Georgia Tech pitcher Jackson Blakely throws a pitch during the first inning against Georgia State at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, in Atlanta on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Yellow Jackets scored 10 or more runs for the 17th time this season.

The Yellow Jackets scored 10 or more runs for the 17th time this season.

The Yellow Jackets moved to 22-5 and 9-3 in the ACC, their best conference record through four series since beginning 11-1 in 2011.

The third-ranked Yellow Jackets got a stellar start from sophomore pitcher Jackson Blakely and scored 10 or more runs for the 17th time this season to run-rule No. 14 N.C. State 10-0 Sunday and polish off a series sweep.

Blakely pitched seven shutout innings, the first Tech pitcher to do so this season. His ERA ticked down to a team-best 2.22.

Overall, Tech’s pitching staff held the Wolfpack to five runs over the weekend, the fewest the Yellow Jackets have afforded a Top 25 team since 2006 (the last time they advanced to the College World Series).

Tech won Saturday’s game 6-4 with a go-ahead triple by outfielder Drew Burress in the eighth inning. Burress led Tech with five runs scored this series and has scored 33 this season, trailing only catcher Vahn Lackey’s 36.

Lackey continues to lead the Jackets offensively, going 2-for-3 with a home run as the designated hitter in Sunday’s win. His 10 home runs match the number he hit his freshman and sophomore years combined, as Lackey continues to demonstrate his growing power at the plate.