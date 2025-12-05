Georgia Tech Who could be Georgia Tech’s next offensive coordinator? Buster Faulkner’s departure is a major blow to the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Chris Weinke has been on Georgia Tech’s staff since 2022. The 2025 season was Weinke’s third year as the Jackets’ co-offensive coordinator and second as Tech’s assistant head coach. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

“Being in this state means a lot to me, I’ve said that over the last couple years. There’s not another place in the world I’d rather be. I’ve said it, I mean it. Just really excited about what the future holds for this place.” Those were the words of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, spoken to the media in July ahead of Tech’s 2025 season. Four months later, Faulkner reportedly has left Atlanta to be the offensive coordinator at Florida alongside the Gators’ new coach Jon Sumrall.

Faulkner’s departure is a major blow to Tech’s offense. The 44-year-old assistant helped orchestrate one of the better attacks in all of college football, one that currently ranks eighth in yards per play, 11th with 70 plays of 20 yards or more, 12th in total offense, 19th in rushing offense and 29th in passing offense. RELATED Reports: Buster Faulkner leaving Georgia Tech for SEC program The Parkview High School graduate helped build a system that was lauded for its variations, its simple plays disguised as complex and its ability to put the ball in the hands of multiple weapons. “He’s the best play-caller in the country,” Tech coach Brent Key said this summer. Faulkner signed a contract extension in July, but that means naught now for Key who will be tasked with hiring an offensive coordinator for the first time since he hired Faulkner in 2023. Here are some possibilities as to which direction Key will look when trying to find the next coach to run the Yellow Jackets’ offense:

Internal candidates Tech has three assistant coaches on its current staff who might be able to seamlessly transition into the role of the primary offensive play-caller.

Chris Weinke has been on Tech’s staff since 2022. The 2025 season was Weinke’s third year as the Jackets’ co-offensive coordinator and second as Tech’s assistant head coach. The former Heisman Trophy winner and Florida State quarterback has been instrumental in the development of quarterback Haynes King. Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight was the offensive coordinator at Georgia State from 2022-23 before he joined Key’s staff ahead of the ’24 season. Key’s senior offensive analyst is Brian Bohannon. Bohannon coached Kennesaw State for 10 seasons and was a Tech assistant coach for five seasons. RELATED Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments Corey Dennis A Troy, Alabama, native, Dennis played wide receiver at Tech after arriving to campus in 2011 as a defensive back. He appeared in 54 games before beginning his coaching career at Ohio State in 2015. Dennis rose to the role of quarterbacks coach at Ohio State before leaving for Tulsa in 2024 to be the pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Golden Hurricane. Dennis currently is the offensive coordinator for coach Dan Mullen at Nevada-Las Vegas.

The Runnin’ Rebels have the nation’s No. 15 total offense and are scheduled to play at Boise State on Friday in the Mountain West championship game. RELATED Key: ‘I’m here because of the commitment to win championships’ Joe Craddock Craddock is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tulane, which is scheduled to play in the American Conference title game Friday. The Green Wave have a top-40 total offense. Like Key, Craddock is a Birmingham native. He played baseball and football at Middle Tennessee before beginning his coaching career which has included stops at Troy, Alabama Birmingham, SMU, Arkansas and Clemson. George Godsey One of Key’s best friends, Godsey is a veteran NFL coach and in his fourth season coaching tight ends for the Baltimore Ravens. Godsey and Key were together at Central Florida from 2005-10. Godsey is one of Tech’s all-time great quarterbacks, starring for the Jackets from 1998-2001. He and Key were teammates for three seasons at Tech.