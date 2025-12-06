Reports: Georgia Tech OL coach leaving for Big Ten program

According to reports, Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade is leaving Georgia Tech to take the same position at Nebraska. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was hired for the same position at Florida earlier this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Geep Wade’s offensive linemen have allowed just 33 sacks in the last three seasons combined.

Offensive line coach Geep Wade is leaving the Yellow Jackets for the same position at Nebraska, according to multiple reports Saturday. Wade has been with Tech and coach Brent Key since 2023.

Georgia Tech is losing its second offensive assistant coach this week.

Tech’s offensive line play under the direction of Wade has been a major facet of the Jackets’ success, a team which went 7-6 the previous two seasons before being 9-3 in 2025. Tech ranks 19th in rushing offense this season, finished 32nd in 2024 and 13th in 2023.

Wade’s offensive line has included standouts Keylan Rutledge, Ethan Mackenny, Joe Fusile, Weston Franklin, Harrison Moore, Tana Alo-Tupuola, Jameson Riggs, Malachi Carney and Jordan Williams, to name a few. Tech signed three offensive lineman in the 2026 signing class.

A Franklin, Tennessee, native who played at Chattanooga, Wade (making a salary of $450,000, according to the USA Today coaching salaries database) has coached at his alma mater, Mars Hill, Tennessee, Midwestern State, Tennessee Martin, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State.