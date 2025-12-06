Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Reports: Georgia Tech OL coach leaving for Big Ten program

Geep Wade’s offensive linemen have allowed just 33 sacks in the last three seasons combined.
According to reports, Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade is leaving Georgia Tech to take the same position at Nebraska. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was hired for the same position at Florida earlier this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)
According to reports, Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade is leaving Georgia Tech to take the same position at Nebraska. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was hired for the same position at Florida earlier this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
54 minutes ago

Georgia Tech is losing its second offensive assistant coach this week.

Offensive line coach Geep Wade is leaving the Yellow Jackets for the same position at Nebraska, according to multiple reports Saturday. Wade has been with Tech and coach Brent Key since 2023.

RELATED
More details of Brent Key’s contract

Tech’s offensive line play under the direction of Wade has been a major facet of the Jackets’ success, a team which went 7-6 the previous two seasons before being 9-3 in 2025. Tech ranks 19th in rushing offense this season, finished 32nd in 2024 and 13th in 2023.

In the last three seasons combined, Tech has allowed only 33 sacks.

Wade’s offensive line has included standouts Keylan Rutledge, Ethan Mackenny, Joe Fusile, Weston Franklin, Harrison Moore, Tana Alo-Tupuola, Jameson Riggs, Malachi Carney and Jordan Williams, to name a few. Tech signed three offensive lineman in the 2026 signing class.

RELATED
Who could be Georgia Tech’s next offensive coordinator?

A Franklin, Tennessee, native who played at Chattanooga, Wade (making a salary of $450,000, according to the USA Today coaching salaries database) has coached at his alma mater, Mars Hill, Tennessee, Midwestern State, Tennessee Martin, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State.

Tech had already lost offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida earlier this week. Neither Faulkner’s hire by Florida or Nebraska’s hire of Wade has officially been announced by either school.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb

More details of Brent Key’s contract

Who could be Georgia Tech’s next offensive coordinator?

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Keep Reading

Reports: Buster Faulkner leaving Georgia Tech for SEC program

Who could be Georgia Tech’s next offensive coordinator?

Offensive lineman flips commitment from Louisville to Georgia Tech

Featured

US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-POLLWORKERS-ABA
OPINION

The 2020 election interference case is gone, but it can’t be forgotten

Officials to install opioid reversal kits in Georgia’s public schools

Odom-led comeback nets Conference USA championship for Kennesaw State