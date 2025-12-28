Another Georgia Tech offensive assistant headed to Florida

Former Georgia State offensive coordinator and current Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight is reportedly taking a job on Florida's staff. He will join Georgia Tech offensive coordinator, who left the Yellow Jackets to take the same position in Gainesville.

Wide receivers coach Trent McKnight is expected to take a position on the staff at Florida, according to 247Sports.

McKnight had been with Tech for two seasons and was with the team this past week in Orlando as the team prepared to face Brigham Young in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. McKnight also coached during Saturday’s game.

McKnight was the offensive coordinator at Georgia State in 2022 and 2023, and the Panthers’ wide receivers coach from 2017-21. The former Samford safety has also coached at his alma mater and Georgia Military College.

Earlier this month, Florida hired former Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie has been hired by Virginia Tech, and offensive line coach Geep Wade has been hired by Nebraska.