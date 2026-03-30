Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball’s leading scorer enters the transfer portal Jeremiah Wilkinson will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. Guard Jeremiah Wilkinson played just one season for Georgia and was the team's highest scorer. Despite that, he announced he will enter the transfer portal when it opens April 7. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 12 minutes ago Share

Guard Jeremiah Wilkinson is the latest member of Georgia’s basketball team to make his plans known. He will be entering the transfer portal when it opens April 7, Wilkinson’s agency, SOL Sports Group, told On3. Wilkinson averaged a team-best 17.4 points per game in his only season in Athens. He transferred in from Cal last offseason. Wilkinson is originally from Powder Springs, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Wilkinson did not start for Georgia down the stretch run of the season. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season. Wilkinson scored 30 points in Georgia’s 102-77 loss to Saint Louis in the first round. “We were prepared well for this game,” Wilkinson said afterward. “We just came out flat, you know? I don’t know exactly what it was in the locker room, like, what happened, but we just weren’t ready to play today. We didn’t act like we wanted to be here, and you’re not going to win a game in an NCAA Tournament when the other team wants to be here and we don’t want to be here. So, we had a great season, but at the end of the day when it matters, we didn’t come through.” RELATED What UGA basketball will do to ‘reshape’ amid challenges it faces to elevate Wilkinson is the second player from Georgia’s team to make their plans to enter the transfer portal, with Dylan James doing so Friday.

The Bulldogs went 22-11, making the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive time under Mike White. Georgia used the transfer portal to flip the team’s roster last offseason, after it saw Asa Newell declare for the NBA draft and lead guard Silas Demary Jr. transfer to UConn.