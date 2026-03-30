Georgia basketball’s leading scorer enters the transfer portal

Guard Jeremiah Wilkinson is the latest member of Georgia’s basketball team to make his plans known. He will be entering the transfer portal when it opens April 7, Wilkinson’s agency, SOL Sports Group, told On3.
Wilkinson averaged a team-best 17.4 points per game in his only season in Athens. He transferred in from Cal last offseason. Wilkinson is originally from Powder Springs, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Wilkinson did not start for Georgia down the stretch run of the season. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.
Wilkinson scored 30 points in Georgia’s 102-77 loss to Saint Louis in the first round.
“We were prepared well for this game,” Wilkinson said afterward. “We just came out flat, you know? I don’t know exactly what it was in the locker room, like, what happened, but we just weren’t ready to play today. We didn’t act like we wanted to be here, and you’re not going to win a game in an NCAA Tournament when the other team wants to be here and we don’t want to be here. So, we had a great season, but at the end of the day when it matters, we didn’t come through.”
Wilkinson is the second player from Georgia’s team to make their plans to enter the transfer portal, with Dylan James doing so Friday.
The Bulldogs went 22-11, making the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive time under Mike White. Georgia used the transfer portal to flip the team’s roster last offseason, after it saw Asa Newell declare for the NBA draft and lead guard Silas Demary Jr. transfer to UConn.
Georgia had only two seniors on this year’s team — Justin Abson and Justin Bailey. The Bulldogs have not signed high school prospects, meaning any additions to the roster will likely come via the portal.
The transfer portal will be open April 7-21.
“So many of these student-athletes playing in this tournament mentally might have a couple toes in the portal,” White said after his team’s loss to Saint Louis. “They might have a foot in the portal. They might have a foot-and-a-half in the portal. They’ve got communication with relatives, with former coaches and now with agents, right? So, first and foremost, where are we at with our roster? Let’s try to figure that out as soon as possible.”
But first, he said, “we’ve got to wait for the portal to open, and then we’ve got to go through that process.”