Allen Mogridge returns to coach Georgia Tech’s offensive line

Senior adviser Allen Mogridge (center) gives directions to linebackers during the second day of football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“‘Mo’ was here last year, has an unbelievable rapport with the players, with the current guys,” Key said. “They’re super excited. They’ve been fired up out there on the field with really good energy.”

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Tuesday that he has already filled at least one vacancy on his offensive staff, rehiring Allen Mogridge to coach the offensive line.

Mogridge left Key’s staff a year ago to coach the offensive line at Appalachian State. He had been the senior adviser to the head football coach for offense at Tech during the 2024 season. Mogridge’s daughter, Liv Mogridge, played three seasons for Tech volleyball after starting her career at North Carolina.

Before joining Key’s staff in 2024, Mogridge served as the offensive line coach at East Carolina in 2023, at South Florida from 2020-22, at Florida International from 2017-19 and at Georgia Southern in 2016. He began his coaching career in 2001 and has made stops at Buffalo (twice), Western Carolina, North Carolina, Central Florida (twice) and Temple.

Mogridge takes the place of former Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade, who took a position on the staff at Nebraska.

Key also said Monday that Chris Weinke, the team’s co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and associate head coach, will call offensive plays in the team’s matchup against BYU on Dec. 27 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Key also confirmed wide receivers coach Trent McKnight is still with the team despite reports he is considering leaving Atlanta for a job at Florida.