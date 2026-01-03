Former Cedar Grove coach, with two state titles, joining Brent Key’s staff

Jermaine “Jimmy” Smith coached for 12 years at Cedar Grove High School in Atlanta. He led the Saints to a 67-14-1 record and won two Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018. (Jason Getz/AJC 2018)

Sunseri comes to Tech from Florida and will coach Tech’s safeties. Smith was on the staff at Texas Christian and has been hired to coach Tech’s running backs.

Georgia Tech has finalized the hires of assistant coaches Jimmy Smith and Vinnie Sunseri, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Tech and coach Brent Key are also working to finalize a deal with the program’s next offensive coordinator and that hire should be official in the coming days, the person told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith coached for 12 years at Cedar Grove High School in Atlanta where he coached 51 wins. He led the Saints to a 67-14-1 record and won two Class AAA state championships in 2016 and 2018 — the first two state titles in school history — as well as berths in the state final four in 2015 and 2017.

Smith arrived at Cedar Grove in 2007 as an assistant football coach, working with receivers and defensive backs. He was then elevated to offensive coordinator in 2010 for three seasons before taking over as head coach in 2013.

Smith was named Georgia’s coach of the year in Class AAA in 2016 and 2018.