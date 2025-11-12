The Win Column: How to spot sports nonsense

Hey y’all.
We’ve got a pretty packed slate in and around the old ATL this weekend (not including Georgia Tech football’s journey to Boston College and the Hawks’ ongoing four-game road trip).
Care to start today’s discussion with some made-up internet slop instead?
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart did not find twin babies by the side of the road and raise them as his own.
Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna does not have a “long-lost cousin” fighting in the Ukrainian army.
Kicker Parker Romo is no longer on the Falcons — and definitely was not named one of Time magazine’s “100 most influential people in global sports.”
All of it, in fact, amounts to nonsense plucked from “fan pages” peddling sports-related falsehoods on Facebook these days. You’ve probably seen them. They’re called things like The Dawg Pound, Falcons Fury and Tomahawk Territory.
Some of the posts are outrageous, with squirrelly AI imagery along for the ride. Some are more believable — coaches fired, game times changed, someone complaining about officiating — but just as fabricated.
Thousands of people follow them.
🤔 Frankly, that cheeses me off. Why does this insanity even exist?
Mike Lewis, a professor of marketing at Emory University who studies sports and fandom, sees the pages as a sort of offshoot from the world of politics — where rage bait and other inflammatory content flood social media feeds faster than Ronald Acuña Jr. rounds the bases.
Lewis theorized that many of the pages are purely aimed at seizing on that phenomenon and, eventually, allowing whoever’s running them to monetize the page or sell it off. More views and likes and comments and shares = more cash.
It’s also possible that nefarious measures (data-stealing malware, scammy shopping sites, etc.) are baked in.
Which, of course, called for a little more investigating.
🤔 In a feat of unparalleled journalistic bravery, I scrolled through and clicked on a few links. Most of them just sent my browser spinning and failed to load anything. One of them went to an unfamiliar site asking me to verify my humanness; I panicked, closed it out and called it a day.
After regrouping, I emailed the addresses listed for all three pages mentioned above. They did not exist.
And the listed phone numbers? All connected to very real but very unrelated businesses. One page sent would-be callers to … the Allman Brothers museum in Macon.
Sweet Melissa, what a mess.
“A lot of people are just kind of desperate for attention,” Lewis said. “Just kind of trying to move that needle for no real purpose.”
So how can you tell nonsense from news?
You wouldn’t want to confuse Uncle Jimmy even more than he already is, now would you?
🏆 High school football playoffs: The road to the Benz officially starts Friday. Here’s what you need to know about the first-round matchups in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and Class A, Division I. Lots more coverage, including live updates, to come at ajc.com/varsity.
🏀 Clean Old-Fashioned (Hardwood) Hate: Georgia and Georgia Tech men’s basketball teams square off in Athens on Friday (9 p.m. on SEC Network). The Jackets needed overtime to dispatch Maryland Eastern Shore earlier this month, but otherwise it’ll represent the first real test for either team.
💪 UGA hooks horns with Texas: No. 5 Georgia football wraps up its SEC slate by welcoming Texas into Sanford Stadium for the first time on Saturday (7:30 p.m. on ABC). The 10th-ranked Longhorns are trying to stay in the College Football Playoff picture while avenging last season’s pair of losses to the Bulldogs.
🫣 Falcons look for revenge: The 3-6 Falcons return home from a largely disastrous road trip — and the Carolina Panthers, who manhandled Atlanta in Week 3, await. If the Falcons have any hope of turning their season around, it begins with the three-game stretch that also includes matchups with the Saints and Jets.
The Braves are in search of a new Freeze. The original warning track warrior, Nigel Talton, retired his cleats a few years back. Whoever’s been embarrassing poorly conditioned fans since then is gone, too.
Please consider the following proof of my worthiness for the position.
I know what you’re thinking, but the listing says the ideal candidate needs to be “confident,” “charismatic,” and available to “sprint while racing a fan on the field.”
It doesn’t say you have to win those races.
🏃♂️➡️ Applications and more details here, with “in-person auditions” scheduled for Dec. 13. Godspeed, y’all.
It’s official, folks: Atlanta and Arthur Blank are getting another team.
Uncle Arthur is primed to pony up about $330 million to bring a National Women’s Soccer League expansion franchise to town by 2028. It’ll be the league’s 17th team and our first pro women’s soccer club since the Atlanta Beat (remember that radio commercial?) departed in 2003.
⚽ But here’s the important question: What should the team be called?
Shoot me your most creative suggestions and maybe we’ll do a roundup next week.
The Falcons did Falcons things in Berlin. Michael Penix Jr. and the offense were terrible and, sadly, the snarkiest German phrases I included in last week’s newsletter proved extremely relevant.
📈 There is this, though: Atlanta recorded seven sacks against the Colts, all from different players — and the team is just about on pace to match its best-ever season on the pass-rushing front.
A long way to go yet, and we’re also working with 17 games vs. the 16 they played way back when. But the chart above really puts the previous struggles into context, no?
(Bonus points if you guessed that Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison lead the way with 4.5 sacks apiece.)
Have y’all seen Jake Wilkins, son of Bulldog and Hawks legend Dominique? The 6-foot-9 freshman from Grayson High is already balling out in Athens, averaging about 14 points in 17 minutes of playing time — while unafraid to replicate dad’s flair for throwing down.
With Wilkins’ dunks already garnering national attention, I figured it’d be worthwhile checking in with Olivia Sayer, a former intern who’s currently providing the AJC’s Hoop Dawgs coverage.
🤔 The question, more or less: How are fans soaking things in so far?
Already? Lit.
And despite all that, Olivia says the younger Wilkins is maintaining “a humble persona.” The occasional nudge from coach Mike White doesn’t hurt, either.
“I’ll remind Jake, I know our fans probably enjoyed it, but it was still just two points,” he said.
Fun fact: I was in the room at SEC Media Days in 2008 (I think?) when a radio shock jock asked Tebow if he was “saving himself for marriage.” Tebow blushed and started talking about passing routes.
Good times.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column.
Until next time.
