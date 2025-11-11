Arthur Blank will invest at least $350 million in new NWSL team

The yet-to-be-named franchise will begin play in 2028 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will have capacity reduced to 28,000.
In addition to the $165 million expansion fee, Blank will spend at least $185 million to build a training ground and headquarters separate from Atlanta United’s, but likely near its campus in Marietta, and a new locker room for the team within Mercedes-Benz Stadium, among other startup costs, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The process for purchasing the land for the training ground has started.
Blank also will provide money to launch NWSL Foundation, whose focus will be on researching innovations in women’s sports.
“We are thrilled to bring a National Women’s Soccer League franchise to Atlanta and Georgia and the passionate soccer fans here,” Blank said in a statement from AMBSE. “We look forward to working with the NWSL and other club owners to continue building the best women’s soccer league in the world and are committed to creating a world-class organization on and off the pitch. Our clear goal is to compete for championships beginning in 2028 and serve as a source of pride for fans in Atlanta, Georgia and the league for decades to come.”
Blank’s mantra, borrowed from Mercedes-Benz, is the best or nothing. Blank has tried to make that possible.
Blank paid $70 million for the MLS expansion fee to start what would become Atlanta United in 2014, and $60 million to build its training ground. An additional $25 million was spent to expand the training ground, which started last year and finished this year. It opened in September. Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018 and U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019.
Additionally, Blank pledged $50 million that started construction of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s first national training center in Fayetteville in 2024. It is scheduled to open in spring 2026.
Partially because of Blank, Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted six matches in last summer’s Club World Cup and is scheduled to host matches in next summer’s World Cup. It also has hosted matches in the She Believes Cup and numerous international matches featuring clubs and national teams.
The NWSL team’s badge and colors will be decided at a later date. AMBSE, working with consultant Sportsology, has begun searching for leadership for the team.
The Atlanta franchise will be the 17th in NWSL.
“Atlanta is a city that embodies the energy, diversity, and ambition that define the next chapter of the NWSL,” league Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement from AMBSE. “From its passionate fan base to its deep sports culture, Atlanta has all the ingredients to become one of the league’s most dynamic markets. We are thrilled to partner with Arthur Blank and his exceptional team, whose commitment to building world-class organizations and community-driven impact aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of women’s soccer.”