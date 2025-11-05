The Win Column: Being OK with ‘the Braves way’

This latest beef between ESPN and YouTube has me thinking a lot about the late, great folk singer John Prine.
Specifically his suggestion to “blow up your TV.”
Anyway … wanna talk about the Braves’ new manager?
I’m in.
I didn’t think I would enjoy the Braves hiring Walt Weiss — longtime bench coach under Brian Snitker — as their new manager. It seemed too predictable. Uninspired. Particularly after a few deeply disappointing seasons.
But you know what? As our friend Ken Sugiura wrote, there’s a lot about the soon-to-be-62-year-old to like. And upon deep personal reflection, I agree.
🤷♂️ First of all: Weiss is … kind of awesome?
Man’s got an edge to him, no doubt.
“I would dare say he knows when to pat somebody on the back and he knows when somebody needs a foot in their rear end,” Braves great and former teammate Chipper Jones said on 680 The Fan. “And he will put his foot in their rear end.”
🤷♂️ And beyond all that? The so-called “Braves way” just works.
I know, I know. Tired. Silly. Lame. General manager Alex Anthopoulos even said Tuesday his search was about finding “the best person, period” — not hiring internally for the sake of hiring internally.
The info below ain’t nothing, though.
Lots of stuff contributes to the ~success~ of a baseball team — payroll, luck, general front office competence. (Data man Rahul and I also decided to exclude interim managers, to simplify the number crunching.)
Nevertheless:
“But titles!” you say. And yes, two feels a tad light. Making the playoffs in 28 of 35 years — with a true rebuilding era mixed in there — is pretty good though.
“But the Rockies weren’t good under Weiss!” you say. Which is true. He should’ve won more, a decade-plus ago, with young Troy Tulowitzki, young Nolan Arenado and 400 pitchers with 7.00 ERAs.
Seriously, though, the key is this: Weiss knows the team, the vibes, the way things are done — but he’s his own man. A different manager, too.
Why indeed.
And why not Walt Weiss this time?
Agree? Disagree? Vote in the AJC poll or shoot me an email.
Which reminds me: About 47.5% of readers who responded to last week’s Win Column poll said they’re still very salty about Freddie Freeman’s Atlanta exodus. Another 42.5% said they weren’t salty at all.
I know it hurts, Jacket fans.
Take care of business against NC State over the weekend, and you would’ve been right there. In the initial College Football Playoff bracket. Instead of Virginia. (Which is objectively not the best place for lovers, thank you.)
😉 But here’s the thing to remember: It does not matter.
You know who was in the first bracket last season? Miami and BYU, eventual playoff absentees.
You know who wasn’t in the first bracket last season? SMU and Arizona State, eventual playoff participants.
The whole week-by-week thing is merely about manufacturing content. It matters not in the long run. All Georgia Tech’s initial No. 17 ranking means is the Jackets need to take care of their business, and things will take care of themselves.
K? Good talk.
Unless you count signing a practice squad O-lineman and pulling another kicker off the scrap heap, the Falcons did nothing before Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline. They’re 3-5, third in the NFC South and offering little reason to believe they’ll turn things around in any meaningful way (current playoff probability, per NFL.com: 11%).
But, uh, Sunday’s game against the Colts in Germany should have a fun vibe at least?
Our buddy D. Led is already in Berlin — so I thought I’d go ahead and share a few German phrases he might find useful. You can enjoy them, too!
Get practicing, and make sure to set your alarm — kickoff arrives at 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network.
The Hawks are 4-4 to start the season, and a campaign with much preseason promise has already hit a big-time bump in the road: Trae Young and his sprained MCL.
The star guard’s knee won’t even be reevaluated for about four weeks.
🤔 So how does Atlanta get things rolling in the meantime? I asked inimitable AJC beat writer Lauren Williams:
Before the season, coach Quin Snyder felt pretty comfortable with guys like Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard running point when they have to. And while initial results without Young have been mixed, offensively speaking, last night’s spread-the-scoring-around win over Orlando suggests this squad is more than capable of competing.
We’ll see if they can do it for a minimum of 13 or 14 more games.
Rasslin’ comes in all shapes and sizes these days. Check out reporter Danielle Charbonneau’s deep dive on how ATL-based Deep South Wrestling is keeping the independent action alive.
Until next time.