Class 4A playoff preview: 3 first-round matchups predicted to be 1-point games

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in 4A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.
Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in 4A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.
Class 6A and 5A have also been published.
Seeding: Ware County is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Flowery Branch is the No. 2 seed from Region 8.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Ware County’s 24th straight playoff appearance. Ware County has won its first-round game each of the past 18 seasons. Ware County is 21-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Flowery Branch’s third straight playoff appearance. Flowery Branch made the second round most recently in 2021. Flowery Branch is 9-7 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Ware County’s average score is 39-18 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Flowery Branch’s average score is 30-22 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Ware County by 4
Seeding: Dalton is the No. 4 seed from Region 7. Creekside is the No. 1 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Dalton is unranked. Creekside is ranked No. 1.
Last meeting: Creekside won 49-24 in the 2023 second round.
Playoff history: This is Dalton’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Dalton made the second round most recently in 2023. Dalton is 10-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Creekside’s eighth straight playoff appearance. Creekside has won its first-round game each of the past seven seasons. Creekside is 15-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Dalton’s average score is 32-41 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Creekside’s average score is 61-7 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside by 54
Seeding: Lithonia is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Griffin is the No. 2 seed from Region 3.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: Griffin won 35-0 in 2001.
Playoff history: This is Lithonia’s first playoff appearance since 2021. Lithonia has not advanced beyond the round of 32 since a quarterfinal appearance in 1994. Lithonia is 0-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Griffin’s first playoff appearance since 2021. Griffin made the second round most recently in 2020. Griffin is 15-10 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Lithonia’s average score is 36-12 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Griffin’s average score is 32-23 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Griffin by 6
Seeding: Centennial is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Locust Grove is the No. 1 seed from Region 2.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Centennial’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Centennial made the second round most recently in 2017. Centennial is 3-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Locust Grove’s first playoff appearance since 2018. Locust Grove has never made the second round. Locust Grove is 0-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Centennial’s average score is 23-29 against the 54th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Locust Grove’s average score is 31-13 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Locust Grove by 36
Seeding: Eastside is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Warner Robins is the No. 2 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Eastside’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Eastside has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Eastside is 10-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Warner Robins’ 15th straight playoff appearance. Warner Robins made the second round most recently in 2023. Warner Robins is 16-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Eastside’s average score is 32-19 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Warner Robins’ average score is 25-31 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Eastside by 8
Seeding: Jackson is the No. 4 seed from Region 4. Cartersville is the No. 1 seed from Region 7.
Rankings: Jackson is unranked. Cartersville is ranked No. 2.
Last meeting: Cartersville won 56-6 in the 2020 first round.
Playoff history: This is Jackson’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Jackson made the second round most recently in 2017. Jackson is 1-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Cartersville’s 14th straight playoff appearance. Cartersville has won its first-round game each of the past 13 seasons. Cartersville is 22-1 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Jackson’s average score is 25-15 against the 58th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cartersville’s average score is 46-14 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville by 47
Seeding: Jonesboro is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. Southwest DeKalb is the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: Southwest DeKalb won 40-7 in 2005.
Playoff history: This is Jonesboro’s third straight playoff appearance. Jonesboro has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Jonesboro is 4-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Southwest DeKalb’s second straight playoff appearance. Southwest DeKalb made the second round most recently in 2017. Southwest DeKalb is 7-15 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Jonesboro’s average score is 31-13 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Southwest DeKalb’s average score is 37-11 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Southwest DeKalb by 1
Seeding: Hampton is the No. 4 seed from Region 2. Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6.
Rankings: Hampton is unranked. Kell is ranked No. 5.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Hampton’s second straight playoff appearance. Hampton has never made the second round. Hampton is 0-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Kell’s 18th straight playoff appearance. Kell is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Kell is 12-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Hampton’s average score is 28-17 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Kell’s average score is 34-16 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Kell by 17
Seeding: Ola is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Cambridge is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.
Rankings: Ola is unranked. Cambridge is ranked No. 8.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Ola’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Ola is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Ola is 1-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Cambridge’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Cambridge is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Cambridge is 4-2 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Ola’s average score is 32-13 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cambridge’s average score is 38-20 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cambridge by 8
Seeding: Tucker is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 3.
Rankings: Tucker is unranked. Central is ranked No. 7.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Tucker’s 19th straight playoff appearance. Tucker made the second round most recently in 2017. Tucker is 16-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Central’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Central has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Central is 7-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Tucker’s average score is 34-20 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Central’s average score is 46-13 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Central by 25
Seeding: Mays is the No. 3 seed from Region 4. Cass is the No. 2 seed from Region 7.
Rankings: Mays is unranked. Cass is ranked No. 10.
Last meeting: Cass won 17-7 in the 2023 second round.
Playoff history: This is Mays’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Mays made the second round most recently in 2023. Mays is 11-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Cass’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Cass made the second round most recently in 2023. Cass is 2-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Mays’ average score is 18-18 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cass’s average score is 37-21 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cass by 27
Seeding: East Forsyth is the No. 4 seed from Region 8. Benedictine is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: East Forsyth is unranked. Benedictine is ranked No. 4.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is East Forsyth’s third straight playoff appearance. East Forsyth has never made the second round. East Forsyth is 0-2 all-time in the round of 32. This is Benedictine’s 15th straight playoff appearance. Benedictine has won its first-round game each of the past 13 seasons. Benedictine is 14-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: East Forsyth’s average score is 18-22 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Benedictine’s average score is 43-16 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Benedictine by 35
Seeding: Blessed Trinity is the No. 3 seed from Region 6. Stockbridge is the No. 2 seed from Region 2.
Rankings: Blessed Trinity is ranked No. 9. Stockbridge is unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Blessed Trinity’s 15th straight playoff appearance. Blessed Trinity has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Blessed Trinity is 13-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Stockbridge’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Stockbridge made the second round most recently in 2023. Stockbridge is 10-2 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Blessed Trinity’s average score is 31-14 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Stockbridge’s average score is 42-17 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Blessed Trinity by 1
Seeding: Starr’s Mill is the No. 4 seed from Region 3. Marist is the No. 1 seed from Region 5.
Rankings: Starr’s Mill is unranked. Marist is ranked No. 6.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Starr’s Mill’s third straight playoff appearance. Starr’s Mill has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Starr’s Mill is 15-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Marist’s 32nd straight playoff appearance. Marist has won its first-round game each of the past eight seasons. Marist is 26-3 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Starr’s Mill’s average score is 17-27 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Marist’s average score is 36-9 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Marist by 35
Seeding: Hiram is the No. 3 seed from Region 7. M.L. King is the No. 2 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Hiram’s third straight playoff appearance. Hiram made the second round most recently in 2023. Hiram is 4-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is M.L. King’s second straight playoff appearance. M.L. King made the second round most recently in 2012. M.L. King is 9-5 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Hiram’s average score is 22-30 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. M.L. King’s average score is 29-15 against the 59th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hiram by 1
Seeding: Perry is the No. 4 seed from Region 1. North Oconee is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.
Rankings: Perry is unranked. North Oconee is ranked No. 3.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Perry’s eighth straight playoff appearance. Perry has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Perry is 8-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Oconee’s eighth straight playoff appearance. North Oconee has won its first-round game each of the past seven seasons. North Oconee is 12-3 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Perry’s average score is 25-24 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. North Oconee’s average score is 37-6 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Oconee by 34