AJC Varsity Class 4A playoff preview: 3 first-round matchups predicted to be 1-point games Cambridge running back Brooks Malone (center) punches through the Longhorns defense during the first half Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in 4A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.

Class 6A and 5A have also been published. Ware County (8-2) at Flowery Branch (7-3) Seeding: Ware County is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Flowery Branch is the No. 2 seed from Region 8. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Ware County’s 24th straight playoff appearance. Ware County has won its first-round game each of the past 18 seasons. Ware County is 21-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Flowery Branch’s third straight playoff appearance. Flowery Branch made the second round most recently in 2021. Flowery Branch is 9-7 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Ware County’s average score is 39-18 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Flowery Branch’s average score is 30-22 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Ware County by 4 Dalton (3-7) at Creekside (10-0) Seeding: Dalton is the No. 4 seed from Region 7. Creekside is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Dalton is unranked. Creekside is ranked No. 1. Last meeting: Creekside won 49-24 in the 2023 second round.

Playoff history: This is Dalton’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Dalton made the second round most recently in 2023. Dalton is 10-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Creekside’s eighth straight playoff appearance. Creekside has won its first-round game each of the past seven seasons. Creekside is 15-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Dalton’s average score is 32-41 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Creekside’s average score is 61-7 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside by 54 Lithonia (8-2) at Griffin (7-3) Seeding: Lithonia is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Griffin is the No. 2 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: Griffin won 35-0 in 2001. Playoff history: This is Lithonia’s first playoff appearance since 2021. Lithonia has not advanced beyond the round of 32 since a quarterfinal appearance in 1994. Lithonia is 0-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Griffin’s first playoff appearance since 2021. Griffin made the second round most recently in 2020. Griffin is 15-10 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Lithonia’s average score is 36-12 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Griffin’s average score is 32-23 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Griffin by 6 Centennial (6-4) at Locust Grove (9-1) Seeding: Centennial is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Locust Grove is the No. 1 seed from Region 2.

Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Centennial’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Centennial made the second round most recently in 2017. Centennial is 3-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Locust Grove’s first playoff appearance since 2018. Locust Grove has never made the second round. Locust Grove is 0-4 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Centennial’s average score is 23-29 against the 54th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Locust Grove’s average score is 31-13 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Locust Grove by 36

Eastside (6-4) at Warner Robins (6-4) Seeding: Eastside is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Warner Robins is the No. 2 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Eastside’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Eastside has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Eastside is 10-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Warner Robins’ 15th straight playoff appearance. Warner Robins made the second round most recently in 2023. Warner Robins is 16-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Eastside’s average score is 32-19 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Warner Robins’ average score is 25-31 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Eastside by 8 Jackson-Atlanta (7-3) at Cartersville (10-0) Seeding: Jackson is the No. 4 seed from Region 4. Cartersville is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Rankings: Jackson is unranked. Cartersville is ranked No. 2. Last meeting: Cartersville won 56-6 in the 2020 first round. Playoff history: This is Jackson’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Jackson made the second round most recently in 2017. Jackson is 1-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Cartersville’s 14th straight playoff appearance. Cartersville has won its first-round game each of the past 13 seasons. Cartersville is 22-1 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Jackson’s average score is 25-15 against the 58th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cartersville’s average score is 46-14 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville by 47 Jonesboro (6-4) at Southwest DeKalb (8-2) Seeding: Jonesboro is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. Southwest DeKalb is the No. 2 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: Southwest DeKalb won 40-7 in 2005.

Playoff history: This is Jonesboro’s third straight playoff appearance. Jonesboro has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Jonesboro is 4-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Southwest DeKalb’s second straight playoff appearance. Southwest DeKalb made the second round most recently in 2017. Southwest DeKalb is 7-15 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Jonesboro’s average score is 31-13 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Southwest DeKalb’s average score is 37-11 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Southwest DeKalb by 1 Hampton (7-3) at Kell (8-2) Seeding: Hampton is the No. 4 seed from Region 2. Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Hampton is unranked. Kell is ranked No. 5.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Hampton’s second straight playoff appearance. Hampton has never made the second round. Hampton is 0-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Kell’s 18th straight playoff appearance. Kell is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Kell is 12-6 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Hampton’s average score is 28-17 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Kell’s average score is 34-16 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Kell by 17 Ola (8-2) at Cambridge (8-2) Seeding: Ola is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Cambridge is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.

Rankings: Ola is unranked. Cambridge is ranked No. 8. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Ola’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Ola is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Ola is 1-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Cambridge’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Cambridge is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Cambridge is 4-2 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Ola’s average score is 32-13 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cambridge’s average score is 38-20 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cambridge by 8

Tucker (6-4) at Central-Carrollton (10-0) Seeding: Tucker is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Tucker is unranked. Central is ranked No. 7. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Tucker’s 19th straight playoff appearance. Tucker made the second round most recently in 2017. Tucker is 16-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Central’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Central has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Central is 7-9 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Tucker’s average score is 34-20 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Central’s average score is 46-13 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.