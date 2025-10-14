Georgia Bulldogs How Jake Wilkins embraces father Dominique’s legacy with Georgia basketball The freshman forward will wear his dad’s No. 21 jersey for the Bulldogs this season. While at Grayson, Jake Wilkins brings the ball upcourt during the first half of the GHSA Class 6A Boys State Basketball playoffs. Wilkins will continue to wear No. 21, his dad Dominique's number, when playing for Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia basketball is dusting off its hallowed No. 21 jersey. Retired since 1991 to honor Dominique Wilkins, it will return to the Stegeman Coliseum court this season, worn by Jacob "Jake" Wilkins, Dominique's son. "It means something past me," Wilkins said Monday in Georgia's practice facility. "It's a legacy."

RELATED Monica Pearson talks hoops and highlights with Dominique and Jacob Wilkins Wilkins, an incoming freshman, committed to the Bulldogs in October 2023 — his junior year of high school — and never wavered. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists during his final season at Grayson High School. Some might view his commitment as pressure filled. He's following in his father's footsteps at a program that won't let him forget it. The Bulldogs have constant reminders of Dominique plastered throughout their facility, including his jersey enshrined in the rafters. But the younger Wilkins is embracing the pressure. He said he chose Georgia to continue that legacy. "Him going here is like something big to me," said Wilkins, who has the word "legacy" tattooed on his left forearm with No. 21 below it. "It's a great experience, and I like the feeling." It's only natural to draw comparisons between the two players. Both can dunk — with Dominique heralded as one of the premier dunkers ever on the court — and have freakishly athletic abilities. Junior guard Brandon Klatsky shared that Wilkins already is showing signs of his father in practice. He said the 19-year-old possesses the best no-dip 3-point shot on the team, where a player takes a shot immediately after receiving the basketball.

“I just knew that (Dominique) could do a lot of crazy things with the ball, and Jake can do just as much crazy things,” Klatsky said. “That’s something that he definitely gets from his pops, and I hope really fosters within him.”

Wilkins said he understood the expectations thrust on him after he walked through the Stegeman Coliseum doors, and he does not shy away from the fact he is a legacy. There's a part of him that enjoys seeing all of the tributes to his father's career, and he's even had a little bit of fun with it. "We'd be joking about it because out there they have the whole shrine," Klatsky said. "I actually have a funny video on my phone on him channeling that energy." The Bulldogs sounded thrilled to have another Wilkins on their team, but not only because of his last name. Wilkins is a talented player with two All-State recognitions, and Georgia wants him to forge his own path. Coach Mike White clearly emphasized his expectations early in the offseason. He told Wilkins to "run his own race," which earned respect from the freshman forward. "We all love Dominique," White said. "Jakes loves Dominique more than anybody, obviously, but Jake's Jake. And Jake is running his own race. He's in tune with his own process, getting better every day and not worrying about things he can't control."