How Jake Wilkins embraces father Dominique’s legacy with Georgia basketball
The freshman forward will wear his dad’s No. 21 jersey for the Bulldogs this season.
While at Grayson, Jake Wilkins brings the ball upcourt during the first half of the GHSA Class 6A Boys State Basketball playoffs. Wilkins will continue to wear No. 21, his dad Dominique's number, when playing for Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Wilkins, an incoming freshman, committed to the Bulldogs in October 2023 — his junior year of high school — and never wavered. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists during his final season at Grayson High School.
Some might view his commitment as pressure filled. He’s following in his father’s footsteps at a program that won’t let him forget it. The Bulldogs have constant reminders of Dominique plastered throughout their facility, including his jersey enshrined in the rafters.
But the younger Wilkins is embracing the pressure. He said he chose Georgia to continue that legacy.
“Him going here is like something big to me,” said Wilkins, who has the word “legacy” tattooed on his left forearm with No. 21 below it. “It’s a great experience, and I like the feeling.”
It’s only natural to draw comparisons between the two players. Both can dunk — with Dominique heralded as one of the premier dunkers ever on the court — and have freakishly athletic abilities.
Junior guard Brandon Klatsky shared that Wilkins already is showing signs of his father in practice. He said the 19-year-old possesses the best no-dip 3-point shot on the team, where a player takes a shot immediately after receiving the basketball.
“I just knew that (Dominique) could do a lot of crazy things with the ball, and Jake can do just as much crazy things,” Klatsky said. “That’s something that he definitely gets from his pops, and I hope really fosters within him.”
Wilkins said he understood the expectations thrust on him after he walked through the Stegeman Coliseum doors, and he does not shy away from the fact he is a legacy. There’s a part of him that enjoys seeing all of the tributes to his father’s career, and he’s even had a little bit of fun with it.
“We’d be joking about it because out there they have the whole shrine,” Klatsky said. “I actually have a funny video on my phone on him channeling that energy.”
The Bulldogs sounded thrilled to have another Wilkins on their team, but not only because of his last name. Wilkins is a talented player with two All-State recognitions, and Georgia wants him to forge his own path.
Coach Mike White clearly emphasized his expectations early in the offseason. He told Wilkins to “run his own race,” which earned respect from the freshman forward.
“We all love Dominique,” White said. “Jakes loves Dominique more than anybody, obviously, but Jake’s Jake. And Jake is running his own race. He’s in tune with his own process, getting better every day and not worrying about things he can’t control.”
One accomplishment that would separate Wilkins from his father is helping Georgia earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Dominique still holds many program records — career field goals, single-season field goals and single-season points, to name a few — but never appeared in the NCAA Tournament.
He led the Bulldogs to their first postseason appearance with an NIT bid in 1981 and advanced to the semifinals the following year, but Georgia fell shy of making it to the Big Dance in his three seasons with the program.
This year, the Bulldogs are seeking another bid, which would mark their first official consecutive ones since 1996 and 1997. (Georgia also made appearances in 2001 and 2002, but the latter later was vacated because of NCAA Tournament sanctions.)
And Wilkins is eager to help Georgia chase its goal wearing the same number his father once made famous for the program.
“I fit good into the system because I’m just a guy who wants to win,” Wilkins said. “I’ll do whatever it takes.”
