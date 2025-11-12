AJC Varsity Everything to know about the Class A Division I first-round playoff matchups From Heard County to Toombs County, check out the full preview ahead of Friday’s games. Toombs County's strong safety Alex Scott (left) and wide receiver Lagonza Hayward celebrate during the GHSA Class A-Division State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Toombs County has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in Class A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.

Playoff history: This is East Laurens’ first playoff appearance since 2023. East Laurens made the second round most recently in 2000. East Laurens is 1-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Heard County’s 21st straight playoff appearance. Heard County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Heard County is 13-11 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: East Laurens’ average score is 18-22 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Heard County’s average score is 40-14 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Heard County by 27 RELATED Tentative GHSA region alignments for 2026-28 announced after classes settled Social Circle (6-4) at Haralson County (7-3) Seeding: Social Circle is the No. 17 seed. Haralson County is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Social Circle’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Social Circle made the second round most recently in 2022. Social Circle is 2-12 all-time in the round of 32. This is Haralson County’s first playoff appearance since 2021. Haralson County made the second round most recently in 2021. Haralson County is 1-6 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Social Circle’s average score is 34-21 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Haralson County’s average score is 31-15 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Haralson County by 1 RELATED GHSA football rushing, passing and receiving leaders: 3A trio tops standings ACE Charter (5-5) at Fitzgerald (7-3) Seeding: ACE Charter is the No. 24 seed. Fitzgerald is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: ACE Charter is unranked. Fitzgerald is ranked No. 8.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is ACE Charter’s fifth straight playoff appearance. ACE Charter has never made the second round. ACE Charter is 0-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Fitzgerald’s 26th straight playoff appearance. Fitzgerald has won its first-round game each of the past seven seasons. Fitzgerald is 22-3 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: ACE’s average score is 24-24 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Fitzgerald’s average score is 29-12 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fitzgerald by 29 RELATED Fitzgerald coach describes time-eating drives that fueled upset of Thomasville Washington County (5-5) at Dublin (8-2) Seeding: Washington County is the No. 25 seed. Dublin is the No. 8 seed.

Rankings: Washington County is unranked. Dublin is ranked No. 9. Last meeting: Dublin won 14-7 in 2025. Playoff history: This is Washington County’s 18th straight playoff appearance. Washington County made the second round most recently in 2018. Washington County is 15-13 all-time in the round of 32. This is Dublin’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Dublin has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Dublin is 14-10 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Washington County’s average score is 23-21 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Dublin’s average score is 32-14 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Dublin by 15

RELATED How the new top-10 teams fared in final weekend of GHSA football regular season Fannin County (5-5) at Northeast (8-2) Seeding: Fannin County is the No. 28 seed. Northeast is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Fannin County is unranked. Northeast is ranked No. 4. Last meeting: Northeast won 48-39 in the 2024 quarterfinals. Playoff history: This is Fannin County’s eighth straight playoff appearance. Fannin County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Fannin County is 4-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Northeast’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Northeast is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Northeast is 6-10 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Fannin County’s average score is 23-25 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Northeast’s average score is 30-8 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Northeast by 35 RELATED Georgia HS football teams with best records in season openers this century Bacon County (5-5) at Swainsboro (8-2) Seeding: Bacon County is the No. 21 seed. Swainsboro is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Bacon County is unranked. Swainsboro is ranked No. 7. Last meeting: Swainsboro won 47-0 in the 2022 first round. Playoff history: This is Bacon County’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Bacon County has never made the second round. Bacon County is 0-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Swainsboro’s eighth straight playoff appearance. Swainsboro made the second round most recently in 2023. Swainsboro is 11-10 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Bacon County’s average score is 19-30 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Swainsboro’s average score is 28-22 against the No. 1-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Swainsboro by 27 RELATED How does a team prepare for the playoffs with four weeks off? ‘Less is more.’ Putnam County (5-5) at Thomasville (7-3) Seeding: Putnam County is the No. 20 seed. Thomasville is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Putnam County is unranked. Thomasville is ranked No. 5. Last meeting: Thomasville won 14-6 in the 1999 first round.

Playoff history: This is Putnam County’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Putnam County made the second round most recently in 2022. Putnam County is 7-12 all-time in the round of 32. This is Thomasville’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Thomasville has won its first-round game each of the past eight seasons. Thomasville is 17-9 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Putnam County’s average score is 26-22 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Thomasville’s average score is 44-21 against the second-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomasville by 27 RELATED Georgia high school football coaching changes: Two interim coaches hired Temple (5-5) at Toombs County (9-1) Seeding: Temple is the No. 29 seed. Toombs County is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Temple is unranked. Toombs County is ranked No. 2.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Temple’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Temple is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Temple is 2-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Toombs County’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Toombs County has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Toombs County is 8-11 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Temple’s average score is 30-29 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Toombs County’s average score is 42-14 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toombs County by 48 RELATED Toombs County overcame devastation from Helene on road to 2024 title McNair (3-7) at Worth County (10-0) Seeding: McNair is the No. 30 seed. Worth County is the No. 3 seed.

Rankings: McNair is unranked. Worth County is ranked No. 1. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is McNair’s second straight playoff appearance. McNair made the second round most recently in 2006. McNair is 3-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Worth County’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Worth County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Worth County is 7-11 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: McNair’s average score is 20-32 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Worth County’s average score is 42-12 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Worth County by 45