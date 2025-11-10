Everything to know about the 6A first-round playoff matchups

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in Class 6A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday’s games.
Seeding: Colquitt County is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Mill Creek is the No. 2 seed from Region 8.
Rankings: Colquitt County is ranked No. 9. Mill Creek is unranked.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 34-27 in 2016.
Playoff history: This is Colquitt County’s 17th straight playoff appearance. Colquitt County won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Colquitt County is 20-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Mill Creek’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Mill Creek made the second round most recently in 2023. Mill Creek is 10-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Colquitt County’s average score is 30-23 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Mill Creek’s average score is 31-19 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Colquitt County by 8
Seeding: Norcross is the No. 4 seed from Region 7. Grayson is the No. 1 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Norcross is unranked. Grayson is ranked No. 1.
Last meeting: Grayson won 34-24 in the 2024 second round.
Playoff history: This is Norcross’s 16th straight playoff appearance. Norcross has won its first-round game each of the past seven seasons. Norcross is 14-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Grayson’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Grayson has won its first-round game each of the past 11 seasons. Grayson is 19-1 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Norcross’s average score is 24-23 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Grayson’s average score is 44-9 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Grayson by 41
Seeding: Marietta is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Harrison is the No. 2 seed from Region 3.
Rankings: Marietta is unranked. Harrison is ranked No. 10.
Last meeting: Marietta won 36-28 in 2023.
Playoff history: This is Marietta’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Marietta made the second round most recently in 2022. Marietta is 9-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Harrison’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Harrison made the second round most recently in 2022. Harrison is 13-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Marietta’s average score is 29-25 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Harrison’s average score is 41-18 against the 52nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Harrison by 10
Seeding: North Forsyth is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Carrollton is the No. 1 seed from Region 2.
Rankings: North Forsyth is unranked. Carrollton is ranked No. 3.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is North Forsyth’s first playoff appearance since 2023. North Forsyth made the second round most recently in 2022. North Forsyth is 6-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Carrollton’s 11th straight playoff appearance. Carrollton has won its first-round game each of the past 10 seasons. Carrollton is 26-2 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: North Forsyth’s average score is 22-17 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Carrollton’s average score is 48-14 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carrollton by 44
Seeding: Collins Hill is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Lowndes is the No. 2 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: Collins Hill is unranked. Lowndes is ranked No. 6.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 49-7 in the 2021 quarterfinals.
Playoff history: This is Collins Hill’s third straight playoff appearance. Collins Hill has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Collins Hill is 11-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Lowndes’ second straight playoff appearance. Lowndes is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Lowndes is 21-5 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Collins Hill’s average score is 26-14 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Lowndes’ average score is 38-11 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lowndes by 28
Seeding: South Gwinnett is the No. 4 seed from Region 4. North Gwinnett is the No. 1 seed from Region 7.
Rankings: South Gwinnett is unranked. North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8.
Last meeting: South Gwinnett won 17-13 in the 2016 first round.
Playoff history: This is South Gwinnett’s second straight playoff appearance. South Gwinnett made the second round most recently in 2016. South Gwinnett is 8-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Gwinnett’s 10th straight playoff appearance. North Gwinnett has won its first-round game each of the past eight seasons. North Gwinnett is 18-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: South Gwinnett’s average score is 18-17 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 40-8 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett by 28
Seeding: Hillgrove is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. North Paulding is the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: North Paulding won 47-21 in 2023.
Playoff history: This is Hillgrove’s second straight playoff appearance. Hillgrove is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Hillgrove is 8-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Paulding’s fourth straight playoff appearance. North Paulding made the second round most recently in 2023. North Paulding is 3-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Hillgrove’s average score is 41-9 against the 54th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Paulding’s average score is 36-26 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hillgrove by 2
Seeding: Westlake is the No. 4 seed from Region 2. West Forsyth is the No. 1 seed from Region 6.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Westlake’s 13th straight playoff appearance. Westlake made the second round most recently in 2023. Westlake is 15-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is West Forsyth’s third straight playoff appearance. West Forsyth is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. West Forsyth is 5-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Westlake’s average score is 26-28 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. West Forsyth’s average score is 35-21 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: West Forsyth by 2
Seeding: East Coweta is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Denmark is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is East Coweta’s eighth straight playoff appearance. East Coweta made the second round most recently in 2020. East Coweta is 9-18 all-time in the round of 32. This is Denmark’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Denmark made the second round most recently in 2021. Denmark is 2-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: East Coweta’s average score is 33-35 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Denmark’s average score is 24-16 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Denmark by 6
Seeding: Walton is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. McEachern is the No. 1 seed from Region 3.
Rankings: Walton is unranked. McEachern is ranked No. 4.
Last meeting: McEachern won 50-17 in 2025.
Playoff history: This is Walton’s ninth straight playoff appearance. Walton made the second round most recently in 2023. Walton is 12-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is McEachern’s third straight playoff appearance. McEachern made the second round most recently in 2023. McEachern is 16-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Walton’s average score is 27-27 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. McEachern’s average score is 45-11 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: McEachern by 28
Seeding: Archer is the No. 3 seed from Region 4. Brookwood is the No. 2 seed from Region 7.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: Archer won 34-6 in 2023.
Playoff history: This is Archer’s third straight playoff appearance. Archer is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Archer is 9-3 all-time in the round of 32. This is Brookwood’s second straight playoff appearance. Brookwood made the second round most recently in 2021. Brookwood is 17-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Archer’s average score is 34-22 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Brookwood’s average score is 35-16 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Brookwood by 3
Seeding: Dacula is the No. 4 seed from Region 8. Valdosta is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: Dacula is unranked. Valdosta is ranked No. 5.
Last meeting: Dacula won 56-21 in the 2018 quarterfinals.
Playoff history: This is Dacula’s second straight playoff appearance. Dacula made the second round most recently in 2021. Dacula is 15-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Valdosta’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Valdosta has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Valdosta is 17-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Dacula’s average score is 32-29 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Valdosta’s average score is 43-14 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Valdosta by 39
Seeding: Lambert is the No. 3 seed from Region 6. Douglas County is the No. 2 seed from Region 2.
Rankings: Lambert is unranked. Douglas County is ranked No. 7.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Lambert’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Lambert made the second round most recently in 2022. Lambert is 2-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Douglas County’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Douglas County has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Douglas County is 6-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Lambert’s average score is 33-26 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Douglas County’s average score is 29-21 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Douglas County by 32
Seeding: Paulding County is the No. 4 seed from Region 3. North Cobb is the No. 1 seed from Region 5.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: North Cobb won 20-17 in 1997.
Playoff history: This is Paulding County’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Paulding County made the second round most recently in 2001. Paulding County is 1-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Cobb’s seventh straight playoff appearance. North Cobb is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. North Cobb is 7-13 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Paulding County’s average score is 16-35 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Cobb’s average score is 35-21 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Cobb by 39
Seeding: Peachtree Ridge is the No. 3 seed from Region 7. Newton is the No. 2 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: Newton won 47-28 in 2017.
Playoff history: This is Peachtree Ridge’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Peachtree Ridge has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Peachtree Ridge is 9-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Newton’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Newton is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Newton is 3-13 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Peachtree Ridge’s average score is 34-20 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Newton’s average score is 35-21 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Newton by 11
Seeding: Richmond Hill is the No. 4 seed from Region 1. Buford is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.
Rankings: Richmond Hill is unranked. Buford is ranked No. 2.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Richmond Hill’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Richmond Hill made the second round most recently in 2020. Richmond Hill is 5-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Buford’s 27th straight playoff appearance. Buford has won its first-round game each of the past 26 seasons. Buford is 27-1 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Richmond Hill’s average score is 25-19 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Buford’s average score is 49-10 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Buford by 35