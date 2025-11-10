AJC Varsity Everything to know about the 6A first-round playoff matchups Playoff history, game projections and more for the 16 first-round games in GHSA’s top class. Grayson players run through their banner before the start of the Class 6A state championship game against Carrollton in December. The top-ranked Rams won 38-24 and begin their quest for a repeat on Friday when they host Norcross. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in Class 6A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday’s games.

RELATED GHSA to hear 52 appeals to play down in new classifications Colquitt County (8-2) at Mill Creek (7-3) Seeding: Colquitt County is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Mill Creek is the No. 2 seed from Region 8. Rankings: Colquitt County is ranked No. 9. Mill Creek is unranked. Last meeting: Mill Creek won 34-27 in 2016. Playoff history: This is Colquitt County’s 17th straight playoff appearance. Colquitt County won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Colquitt County is 20-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Mill Creek’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Mill Creek made the second round most recently in 2023. Mill Creek is 10-4 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Colquitt County’s average score is 30-23 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Mill Creek’s average score is 31-19 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Colquitt County by 8 Norcross (6-4) at Grayson (10-0) Seeding: Norcross is the No. 4 seed from Region 7. Grayson is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Norcross is unranked. Grayson is ranked No. 1. Last meeting: Grayson won 34-24 in the 2024 second round. Playoff history: This is Norcross’s 16th straight playoff appearance. Norcross has won its first-round game each of the past seven seasons. Norcross is 14-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Grayson’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Grayson has won its first-round game each of the past 11 seasons. Grayson is 19-1 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Norcross’s average score is 24-23 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Grayson’s average score is 44-9 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Grayson by 41 Marietta (5-5) at Harrison (9-1) Seeding: Marietta is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Harrison is the No. 2 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Marietta is unranked. Harrison is ranked No. 10. Last meeting: Marietta won 36-28 in 2023.

Playoff history: This is Marietta’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Marietta made the second round most recently in 2022. Marietta is 9-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Harrison’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Harrison made the second round most recently in 2022. Harrison is 13-9 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Marietta’s average score is 29-25 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Harrison’s average score is 41-18 against the 52nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Harrison by 10 North Forsyth (6-4) at Carrollton (10-0) Seeding: North Forsyth is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Carrollton is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: North Forsyth is unranked. Carrollton is ranked No. 3.

RELATED Opinion: When adopted in 2026, GHSA’s ranking system will create its own problems Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is North Forsyth’s first playoff appearance since 2023. North Forsyth made the second round most recently in 2022. North Forsyth is 6-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Carrollton’s 11th straight playoff appearance. Carrollton has won its first-round game each of the past 10 seasons. Carrollton is 26-2 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: North Forsyth’s average score is 22-17 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Carrollton’s average score is 48-14 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carrollton by 44 Collins Hill (6-4) at Lowndes (9-1) Seeding: Collins Hill is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Lowndes is the No. 2 seed from Region 1.

Rankings: Collins Hill is unranked. Lowndes is ranked No. 6. Last meeting: Collins Hill won 49-7 in the 2021 quarterfinals. Playoff history: This is Collins Hill’s third straight playoff appearance. Collins Hill has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Collins Hill is 11-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Lowndes’ second straight playoff appearance. Lowndes is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Lowndes is 21-5 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Collins Hill’s average score is 26-14 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Lowndes’ average score is 38-11 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lowndes by 28

South Gwinnett (5-5) at North Gwinnett (9-1) Seeding: South Gwinnett is the No. 4 seed from Region 4. North Gwinnett is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Rankings: South Gwinnett is unranked. North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8. Last meeting: South Gwinnett won 17-13 in the 2016 first round. Playoff history: This is South Gwinnett’s second straight playoff appearance. South Gwinnett made the second round most recently in 2016. South Gwinnett is 8-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Gwinnett’s 10th straight playoff appearance. North Gwinnett has won its first-round game each of the past eight seasons. North Gwinnett is 18-4 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: South Gwinnett’s average score is 18-17 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 40-8 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A.

RELATED GHSA football rushing, passing and receiving leaders: 3A trio tops standings Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett by 28 Hillgrove (8-2) at North Paulding (8-2) Seeding: Hillgrove is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. North Paulding is the No. 2 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: North Paulding won 47-21 in 2023. Playoff history: This is Hillgrove’s second straight playoff appearance. Hillgrove is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Hillgrove is 8-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Paulding’s fourth straight playoff appearance. North Paulding made the second round most recently in 2023. North Paulding is 3-8 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Hillgrove’s average score is 41-9 against the 54th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Paulding’s average score is 36-26 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hillgrove by 2 Westlake (4-6) at West Forsyth (8-2) Seeding: Westlake is the No. 4 seed from Region 2. West Forsyth is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Westlake’s 13th straight playoff appearance. Westlake made the second round most recently in 2023. Westlake is 15-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is West Forsyth’s third straight playoff appearance. West Forsyth is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. West Forsyth is 5-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Westlake’s average score is 26-28 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. West Forsyth’s average score is 35-21 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: West Forsyth by 2 East Coweta (3-7) at Denmark (7-3) Seeding: East Coweta is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Denmark is the No. 2 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Both are unranked.

RELATED A look at how the Maxwell-proposed formula would seed teams in the playoffs Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is East Coweta’s eighth straight playoff appearance. East Coweta made the second round most recently in 2020. East Coweta is 9-18 all-time in the round of 32. This is Denmark’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Denmark made the second round most recently in 2021. Denmark is 2-4 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: East Coweta’s average score is 33-35 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Denmark’s average score is 24-16 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Denmark by 6 Walton (5-5) at McEachern (10-0) Seeding: Walton is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. McEachern is the No. 1 seed from Region 3.

Rankings: Walton is unranked. McEachern is ranked No. 4. Last meeting: McEachern won 50-17 in 2025. Playoff history: This is Walton’s ninth straight playoff appearance. Walton made the second round most recently in 2023. Walton is 12-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is McEachern’s third straight playoff appearance. McEachern made the second round most recently in 2023. McEachern is 16-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Walton’s average score is 27-27 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. McEachern’s average score is 45-11 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: McEachern by 28