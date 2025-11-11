AJC Varsity Everything to know about the Class 3A first-round playoff matchups A look at every first-round game Friday in 5A. Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson celebrates after the team's 20-7 win against Jefferson in the GHSA Class 3A State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 18, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in 5A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.

Class 6A, 5A and 4A have also been published. Dougherty (2-8) at Jefferson (9-1) Seeding: Dougherty is the No. 32 seed. Jefferson is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Dougherty is unranked. Jefferson is ranked No. 3. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Dougherty’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Dougherty made the second round most recently in 2022. Dougherty is 7-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Jefferson’s 15th straight playoff appearance. Jefferson has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Jefferson is 14-11 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Dougherty’s average score is 21-35 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Jefferson’s average score is 29-10 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jefferson by 40 Harlem (8-2) at Heritage-Ringgold (7-3) Seeding: Harlem is the No. 17 seed. Heritage is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Harlem’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Harlem is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Harlem is 2-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Heritage’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Heritage made the second round most recently in 2016. Heritage is 1-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Harlem’s average score is 28-12 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Heritage’s average score is 25-21 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Harlem by 9 Westover (6-3) at Troup (9-1) Seeding: Westover is the No. 24 seed. Troup is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Westover is unranked. Troup is ranked No. 5.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Westover’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Westover made the second round most recently in 2013. Westover is 4-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Troup’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Troup made the second round most recently in 2023. Troup is 7-14 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Westover’s average score is 28-22 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Troup’s average score is 40-18 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Troup by 24 Liberty County (7-3) at Cairo (8-2) Seeding: Liberty County is the No. 25 seed. Cairo is the No. 8 seed.

Rankings: Liberty County is unranked. Cairo is ranked No. 9. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Liberty County’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Liberty County made the second round most recently in 2022. Liberty County is 7-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Cairo’s 23rd straight playoff appearance. Cairo made the second round most recently in 2022. Cairo is 20-7 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Liberty County’s average score is 23-21 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Cairo’s average score is 32-20 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cairo by 30

Whitewater (5-5) at Jenkins (9-1) Seeding: Whitewater is the No. 28 seed. Jenkins is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Whitewater is unranked. Jenkins is ranked No. 6. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Whitewater’s second straight playoff appearance. Whitewater made the second round most recently in 2021. Whitewater is 4-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Jenkins’ 10th straight playoff appearance. Jenkins has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Jenkins is 6-6 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Whitewater’s average score is 31-35 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Jenkins’ average score is 47-16 against the 48th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jenkins by 16 Cherokee Bluff (6-4) at Peach County (9-1) Seeding: Cherokee Bluff is the No. 21 seed. Peach County is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Cherokee Bluff is unranked. Peach County is ranked No. 10. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Cherokee Bluff’s second straight playoff appearance. Cherokee Bluff is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Cherokee Bluff is 3-0 all-time in the round of 32. This is Peach County’s 35th straight playoff appearance. Peach County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Peach County is 23-6 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Cherokee Bluff’s average score is 32-25 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Peach County’s average score is 37-17 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Peach County by 11 Oconee County (6-4) at Northwest Whitfield (7-3) Seeding: Oconee County is the No. 20 seed. Northwest Whitfield is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: Oconee County won 41-14 in the 2019 first round.

Playoff history: This is Oconee County’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Oconee County has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Oconee County is 14-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Northwest Whitfield’s third straight playoff appearance. Northwest Whitfield made the second round most recently in 2021. Northwest Whitfield is 5-11 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Oconee County’s average score is 23-20 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Northwest Whitfield’s average score is 39-21 against the 47th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Oconee County by 4 Beach (5-4) at West Laurens (10-0) Seeding: Beach is the No. 29 seed. West Laurens is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Beach is unranked. West Laurens is ranked No. 7.

Last meeting: West Laurens won 35-0 in 2021. Playoff history: This is Beach’s first playoff appearance since 2011. Beach has never made the second round. Beach is 0-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is West Laurens’ second straight playoff appearance. West Laurens made the second round most recently in 2019. West Laurens is 5-6 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Beach’s average score is 28-25 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. West Laurens’ average score is 41-16 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: West Laurens by 38 Cedar Grove (5-5) at Sandy Creek (10-0) Seeding: Cedar Grove is the No. 30 seed. Sandy Creek is the No. 3 seed.

Rankings: Cedar Grove is unranked. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 1. Last meeting: Cedar Grove won 31-7 in 2023. Playoff history: This is Cedar Grove’s 16th straight playoff appearance. Cedar Grove made the second round most recently in 2023. Cedar Grove is 12-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sandy Creek’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Sandy Creek is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Sandy Creek is 15-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Cedar Grove’s average score is 19-28 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Sandy Creek’s average score is 41-10 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sandy Creek by 42

Pickens (7-3) at Monroe Area (8-2) Seeding: Pickens is the No. 19 seed. Monroe Area is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Pickens’ first playoff appearance since 2022. Pickens made the second round most recently in 2018. Pickens is 1-12 all-time in the round of 32. This is Monroe Area’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Monroe Area made the second round most recently in 2023. Monroe Area is 8-5 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Pickens’ average score is 32-24 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Monroe Area’s average score is 34-13 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.