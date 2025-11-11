Everything to know about the Class 3A first-round playoff matchups

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in 5A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.
Class 6A, 5A and 4A have also been published.
Seeding: Dougherty is the No. 32 seed. Jefferson is the No. 1 seed.
Rankings: Dougherty is unranked. Jefferson is ranked No. 3.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Dougherty’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Dougherty made the second round most recently in 2022. Dougherty is 7-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Jefferson’s 15th straight playoff appearance. Jefferson has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Jefferson is 14-11 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Dougherty’s average score is 21-35 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Jefferson’s average score is 29-10 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jefferson by 40
Seeding: Harlem is the No. 17 seed. Heritage is the No. 16 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Harlem’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Harlem is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Harlem is 2-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Heritage’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Heritage made the second round most recently in 2016. Heritage is 1-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Harlem’s average score is 28-12 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Heritage’s average score is 25-21 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Harlem by 9
Seeding: Westover is the No. 24 seed. Troup is the No. 9 seed.
Rankings: Westover is unranked. Troup is ranked No. 5.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Westover’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Westover made the second round most recently in 2013. Westover is 4-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Troup’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Troup made the second round most recently in 2023. Troup is 7-14 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Westover’s average score is 28-22 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Troup’s average score is 40-18 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Troup by 24
Seeding: Liberty County is the No. 25 seed. Cairo is the No. 8 seed.
Rankings: Liberty County is unranked. Cairo is ranked No. 9.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Liberty County’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Liberty County made the second round most recently in 2022. Liberty County is 7-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Cairo’s 23rd straight playoff appearance. Cairo made the second round most recently in 2022. Cairo is 20-7 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Liberty County’s average score is 23-21 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Cairo’s average score is 32-20 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cairo by 30
Seeding: Whitewater is the No. 28 seed. Jenkins is the No. 5 seed.
Rankings: Whitewater is unranked. Jenkins is ranked No. 6.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Whitewater’s second straight playoff appearance. Whitewater made the second round most recently in 2021. Whitewater is 4-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Jenkins’ 10th straight playoff appearance. Jenkins has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Jenkins is 6-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Whitewater’s average score is 31-35 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Jenkins’ average score is 47-16 against the 48th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jenkins by 16
Seeding: Cherokee Bluff is the No. 21 seed. Peach County is the No. 12 seed.
Rankings: Cherokee Bluff is unranked. Peach County is ranked No. 10.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Cherokee Bluff’s second straight playoff appearance. Cherokee Bluff is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Cherokee Bluff is 3-0 all-time in the round of 32. This is Peach County’s 35th straight playoff appearance. Peach County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Peach County is 23-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Cherokee Bluff’s average score is 32-25 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Peach County’s average score is 37-17 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Peach County by 11
Seeding: Oconee County is the No. 20 seed. Northwest Whitfield is the No. 13 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: Oconee County won 41-14 in the 2019 first round.
Playoff history: This is Oconee County’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Oconee County has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Oconee County is 14-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Northwest Whitfield’s third straight playoff appearance. Northwest Whitfield made the second round most recently in 2021. Northwest Whitfield is 5-11 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Oconee County’s average score is 23-20 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Northwest Whitfield’s average score is 39-21 against the 47th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Oconee County by 4
Seeding: Beach is the No. 29 seed. West Laurens is the No. 4 seed.
Rankings: Beach is unranked. West Laurens is ranked No. 7.
Last meeting: West Laurens won 35-0 in 2021.
Playoff history: This is Beach’s first playoff appearance since 2011. Beach has never made the second round. Beach is 0-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is West Laurens’ second straight playoff appearance. West Laurens made the second round most recently in 2019. West Laurens is 5-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Beach’s average score is 28-25 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. West Laurens’ average score is 41-16 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: West Laurens by 38
Seeding: Cedar Grove is the No. 30 seed. Sandy Creek is the No. 3 seed.
Rankings: Cedar Grove is unranked. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 1.
Last meeting: Cedar Grove won 31-7 in 2023.
Playoff history: This is Cedar Grove’s 16th straight playoff appearance. Cedar Grove made the second round most recently in 2023. Cedar Grove is 12-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sandy Creek’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Sandy Creek is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Sandy Creek is 15-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Cedar Grove’s average score is 19-28 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Sandy Creek’s average score is 41-10 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sandy Creek by 42
Seeding: Pickens is the No. 19 seed. Monroe Area is the No. 14 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Pickens’ first playoff appearance since 2022. Pickens made the second round most recently in 2018. Pickens is 1-12 all-time in the round of 32. This is Monroe Area’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Monroe Area made the second round most recently in 2023. Monroe Area is 8-5 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Pickens’ average score is 32-24 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Monroe Area’s average score is 34-13 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Monroe Area by 11
Seeding: Gilmer is the No. 22 seed. Douglass is the No. 11 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Gilmer’s third straight playoff appearance. Gilmer made the second round most recently in 2023. Gilmer is 3-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Douglass’ fourth straight playoff appearance. Douglass is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Douglass is 8-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Gilmer’s average score is 31-27 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Douglass’ average score is 27-10 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Douglass by 27
Seeding: Lumpkin County is the No. 27 seed. Calhoun is the No. 6 seed.
Rankings: Lumpkin County is unranked. Calhoun is ranked No. 2.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Lumpkin County’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Lumpkin County made the second round most recently in 2023. Lumpkin County is 1-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Calhoun’s second straight playoff appearance. Calhoun is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Calhoun is 24-1 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Lumpkin County’s average score is 30-22 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Calhoun’s average score is 39-16 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Calhoun by 20
Seeding: Richmond Academy is the No. 26 seed. Stephenson is the No. 7 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Richmond Academy’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Richmond Academy made the second round most recently in 2020. Richmond Academy is 2-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Stephenson’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Stephenson has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Stephenson is 15-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Richmond Academy’s average score is 32-24 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Stephenson’s average score is 38-16 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Stephenson by 9
Seeding: Long County is the No. 23 seed. Westside is the No. 10 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Long County’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Long County has never made the second round. Long County is 0-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Westside’s second straight playoff appearance. Westside made the second round most recently in 2021. Westside is 2-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Long County’s average score is 33-26 against the 58th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Westside’s average score is 33-12 against the 51st-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Westside by 21
Seeding: North Clayton is the No. 18 seed. LaGrange is the No. 15 seed.
Rankings: North Clayton is unranked. LaGrange is ranked No. 8.
Last meeting: LaGrange won 56-6 in 2023.
Playoff history: This is North Clayton’s first playoff appearance since 2017. North Clayton made the second round most recently in 2009. North Clayton is 3-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is LaGrange’s sixth straight playoff appearance. LaGrange has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. LaGrange is 14-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: North Clayton’s average score is 32-21 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. LaGrange’s average score is 32-17 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: LaGrange by 15
Seeding: Mount Zion is the No. 31 seed. North Hall is the No. 2 seed.
Rankings: Mount Zion is unranked. North Hall is ranked No. 4.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Mount Zion’s first playoff appearance since 2020. Mount Zion made the second round most recently in 2008. Mount Zion is 3-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Hall’s third straight playoff appearance. North Hall is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. North Hall is 10-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Mount Zion’s average score is 23-23 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. North Hall’s average score is 47-17 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 3A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Hall by 28