AJC Varsity Everything to know about the Class 2A first-round playoff matchups Playoff history, game projections and more for the 16 first-round games in 2A. Burke County — pictured running onto the field before the Class 2A state championship game against eventual champion Carver-Columbus in December — starts its attempt to make the title game again with a first-round game against Sonoraville on Friday. Carver, the No. 1 team in 2A, begins its quest for a repeat by hosting Redan on Friday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in Class 2A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.

Playoff history: This is Butler’s second straight playoff appearance. Butler has not advanced beyond the round of 32 since a quarterfinal appearance in 1987, before the GHSA moved to 32-team brackets in 1996. Butler is 0-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Carver’s 14th straight playoff appearance. Carver is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Carver is 6-10 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Butler’s average score is 14-33 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Carver’s average score is 36-8 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carver by 48 Ringgold (6-4) at Pierce County (8-2) Seeding: Ringgold is the No. 17 seed. Pierce County is the No. 16 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Ringgold’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Ringgold is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Ringgold is 3-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Pierce County’s 15th straight playoff appearance. Pierce County has won its first-round game each of the past nine seasons. Pierce County is 13-3 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Ringgold’s average score is 28-22 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Pierce County’s average score is 30-12 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Pierce County by 14 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-5) at Sumter County (9-1) Seeding: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is the No. 24 seed. Sumter County is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: KIPP Atlanta is unranked. Sumter County is ranked No. 5.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is KIPP Atlanta’s first playoff appearance since 2016. KIPP Atlanta is 0-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sumter County’s second straight playoff appearance. Sumter County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Sumter County is 4-5 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: KIPP Atlanta’s average score is 21-21 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Sumter County’s average score is 45-6 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sumter County by 36 Cook (5-5) at North Murray (9-1) Seeding: Cook is the No. 25 seed. North Murray is the No. 8 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Cook’s 26th straight playoff appearance. Cook made the second round most recently in 2023. Cook is 14-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Murray’s 10th straight playoff appearance. North Murray made the second round most recently in 2023. North Murray is 3-6 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Cook’s average score is 20-22 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. North Murray’s average score is 34-22 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Murray by 13

RELATED How does a team prepare for the playoffs with four weeks off? ‘Less is more’ Hart County (3-7) at Appling County (7-3) Seeding: Hart County is the No. 28 seed. Appling County is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Hart County is unranked. Appling County is ranked No. 10. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Hart County’s second straight playoff appearance. Hart County made the second round most recently in 2019. Hart County is 10-15 all-time in the round of 32. This is Appling County’s ninth straight playoff appearance. Appling County has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Appling County is 12-11 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Hart County’s average score is 18-26 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Appling County’s average score is 32-24 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 2A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Appling County by 14 Columbus (7-3) at Hapeville Charter (6-4) Seeding: Columbus is the No. 21 seed. Hapeville Charter is the No. 12 seed. Rankings: Columbus is unranked. Hapeville Charter is ranked No. 7. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Columbus’ first playoff appearance since 2018. Columbus made the second round most recently in 2018. Columbus is 1-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is Hapeville Charter’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Hapeville Charter is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Hapeville Charter is 7-2 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Columbus’s average score is 25-19 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Hapeville Charter’s average score is 21-14 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hapeville Charter by 31 Spencer (6-4) at Miller Grove (8-2) Seeding: Spencer is the No. 20 seed. Miller Grove is the No. 13 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Spencer’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Spencer made the second round most recently in 2023. Spencer is 2-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Miller Grove’s second straight playoff appearance. Miller Grove is 0-5 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Spencer’s average score is 25-23 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Miller Grove’s average score is 31-12 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toss-up Westside-Macon (3-7) at Morgan County (10-0) Seeding: Westside is the No. 29 seed. Morgan County is the No. 4 seed.

Rankings: Westside is unranked. Morgan County is ranked No. 3. Last meeting: Morgan County won 56-14 in 2025. Playoff history: This is Westside’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Westside is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Westside is 11-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Morgan County’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Morgan County has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Morgan County is 8-16 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Westside’s average score is 17-33 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Morgan County’s average score is 49-17 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Morgan County by 36

Redan (4-6) at Carver-Columbus (10-0) Seeding: Redan is the No. 30 seed. Carver is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Redan is unranked. Carver is ranked No. 1. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Redan’s third straight playoff appearance. Redan has not advanced beyond the round of 32 since a quarterfinal appearance in 1985, before the GHSA moved to 32-team brackets in 1996. Redan is 0-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Carver’s 20th straight playoff appearance. Carver has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Carver is 15-4 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Redan’s average score is 15-26 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Carver’s average score is 48-5 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carver by 44 RELATED GHSA reclassification committee approves 17 of 52 appeals Stephens County (5-5) at Crisp County (4-6) Seeding: Stephens County is the No. 19 seed. Crisp County is the No. 14 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Stephens County’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Stephens County has won its first-round game each of the past four seasons. Stephens County is 15-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Crisp County’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Crisp County made the second round most recently in 2023. Crisp County is 12-8 all-time in the round of 32.