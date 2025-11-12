Everything to know about the Class 2A first-round playoff matchups

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in Class 2A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.
Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and Class A Division I have also been published.
Seeding: Butler is the No. 32 seed. Carver is the No. 1 seed.
Rankings: Butler is unranked. Carver is ranked No. 2.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Butler’s second straight playoff appearance. Butler has not advanced beyond the round of 32 since a quarterfinal appearance in 1987, before the GHSA moved to 32-team brackets in 1996. Butler is 0-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Carver’s 14th straight playoff appearance. Carver is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Carver is 6-10 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Butler’s average score is 14-33 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Carver’s average score is 36-8 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carver by 48
Seeding: Ringgold is the No. 17 seed. Pierce County is the No. 16 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Ringgold’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Ringgold is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Ringgold is 3-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Pierce County’s 15th straight playoff appearance. Pierce County has won its first-round game each of the past nine seasons. Pierce County is 13-3 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Ringgold’s average score is 28-22 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Pierce County’s average score is 30-12 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Pierce County by 14
Seeding: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is the No. 24 seed. Sumter County is the No. 9 seed.
Rankings: KIPP Atlanta is unranked. Sumter County is ranked No. 5.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is KIPP Atlanta’s first playoff appearance since 2016. KIPP Atlanta is 0-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sumter County’s second straight playoff appearance. Sumter County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Sumter County is 4-5 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: KIPP Atlanta’s average score is 21-21 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Sumter County’s average score is 45-6 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sumter County by 36
Seeding: Cook is the No. 25 seed. North Murray is the No. 8 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Cook’s 26th straight playoff appearance. Cook made the second round most recently in 2023. Cook is 14-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is North Murray’s 10th straight playoff appearance. North Murray made the second round most recently in 2023. North Murray is 3-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Cook’s average score is 20-22 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. North Murray’s average score is 34-22 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Murray by 13
Seeding: Hart County is the No. 28 seed. Appling County is the No. 5 seed.
Rankings: Hart County is unranked. Appling County is ranked No. 10.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Hart County’s second straight playoff appearance. Hart County made the second round most recently in 2019. Hart County is 10-15 all-time in the round of 32. This is Appling County’s ninth straight playoff appearance. Appling County has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Appling County is 12-11 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Hart County’s average score is 18-26 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Appling County’s average score is 32-24 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Appling County by 14
Seeding: Columbus is the No. 21 seed. Hapeville Charter is the No. 12 seed.
Rankings: Columbus is unranked. Hapeville Charter is ranked No. 7.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Columbus’ first playoff appearance since 2018. Columbus made the second round most recently in 2018. Columbus is 1-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is Hapeville Charter’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Hapeville Charter is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Hapeville Charter is 7-2 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Columbus’s average score is 25-19 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Hapeville Charter’s average score is 21-14 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hapeville Charter by 31
Spencer (6-4) at Miller Grove (8-2)
Seeding: Spencer is the No. 20 seed. Miller Grove is the No. 13 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Spencer’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Spencer made the second round most recently in 2023. Spencer is 2-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Miller Grove’s second straight playoff appearance. Miller Grove is 0-5 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Spencer’s average score is 25-23 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Miller Grove’s average score is 31-12 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toss-up
Seeding: Westside is the No. 29 seed. Morgan County is the No. 4 seed.
Rankings: Westside is unranked. Morgan County is ranked No. 3.
Last meeting: Morgan County won 56-14 in 2025.
Playoff history: This is Westside’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Westside is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Westside is 11-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Morgan County’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Morgan County has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Morgan County is 8-16 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Westside’s average score is 17-33 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Morgan County’s average score is 49-17 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Morgan County by 36
Seeding: Redan is the No. 30 seed. Carver is the No. 3 seed.
Rankings: Redan is unranked. Carver is ranked No. 1.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Redan’s third straight playoff appearance. Redan has not advanced beyond the round of 32 since a quarterfinal appearance in 1985, before the GHSA moved to 32-team brackets in 1996. Redan is 0-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Carver’s 20th straight playoff appearance. Carver has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Carver is 15-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Redan’s average score is 15-26 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Carver’s average score is 48-5 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carver by 44
Seeding: Stephens County is the No. 19 seed. Crisp County is the No. 14 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Stephens County’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Stephens County has won its first-round game each of the past four seasons. Stephens County is 15-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Crisp County’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Crisp County made the second round most recently in 2023. Crisp County is 12-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Stephens County’s average score is 21-29 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Crisp County’s average score is 26-21 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Crisp County by 3
Seeding: Franklin County is the No. 22 seed. Callaway is the No. 11 seed.
Rankings: Franklin County is unranked. Callaway is ranked No. 6.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Franklin County’s first playoff appearance since 2020. Franklin County made the second round most recently in 2000. Franklin County is 2-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Callaway’s 20th straight playoff appearance. Callaway has won its first-round game each of the past 13 seasons. Callaway is 16-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Franklin County’s average score is 32-15 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Callaway’s average score is 32-16 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Callaway by 7
Seeding: Jackson is the No. 27 seed. Thomson is the No. 6 seed.
Rankings: Jackson is unranked. Thomson is ranked No. 8.
Last meeting: Thomson won 21-20 in the 2021 first round.
Playoff history: This is Jackson’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Jackson made the second round most recently in 2019. Jackson is 10-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Thomson’s 16th straight playoff appearance. Thomson has won its first-round game each of the past 10 seasons. Thomson is 17-10 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Jackson’s average score is 26-23 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Thomson’s average score is 37-17 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomson by 17
Seeding: East Jackson is the No. 26 seed. Columbia is the No. 7 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is East Jackson’s second straight playoff appearance. East Jackson made the second round most recently in 2009. East Jackson is 1-2 all-time in the round of 32. This is Columbia’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Columbia has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Columbia is 5-7 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: East Jackson’s average score is 26-32 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Columbia’s average score is 17-21 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Columbia by 9
Seeding: Sonoraville is the No. 23 seed. Burke County is the No. 10 seed.
Rankings: Sonoraville is unranked. Burke County is ranked No. 9.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Sonoraville’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Sonoraville made the second round most recently in 2016. Sonoraville is 2-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Burke County’s 19th straight playoff appearance. Burke County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Burke County is 14-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Sonoraville’s average score is 35-33 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Burke County’s average score is 34-15 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Burke County by 20
Seeding: Laney is the No. 18 seed. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is the No. 15 seed.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Laney’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Laney has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Laney is 10-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe’s second straight playoff appearance. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe made the second round most recently in 2004. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is 2-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Laney’s average score is 33-12 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe’s average score is 33-21 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe by 1
Seeding: South Atlanta is the No. 31 seed. Rockmart is the No. 2 seed.
Rankings: South Atlanta is unranked. Rockmart is ranked No. 4.
Last meeting: Rockmart won 55-0 in the 2018 first round.
Playoff history: This is South Atlanta’s ninth straight playoff appearance. South Atlanta made the second round most recently in 2022. South Atlanta is 3-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Rockmart’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Rockmart has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Rockmart is 9-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: South Atlanta’s average score is 15-22 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Rockmart’s average score is 43-16 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Rockmart by 42