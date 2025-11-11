Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

The good, bad and ugly: Hawks can adjust but are looking for better starts

Breaking down the Hawks’ 105-102 win over the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu as guard Luke Kennard watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jessie Alcheh/AP)
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu as guard Luke Kennard watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jessie Alcheh/AP)
By
43 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — The Hawks have shown that they can be a team that can adapt in the midst of a game.

For the sixth time this season, the Hawks (6-5) fell into a double-digit deficit in the first quarter. The Hawks have a 3-3 record in those games.

Slow starts aren’t unusual within the NBA, but on the other hand, the Hawks have lost double-digit leads over the final three quarters of a game only four times.

RELATED
Hovering Hawks: Here are five burning questions through first games

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly in the Hawks’ 105-102 win over the Clippers on Monday at the Intuit Dome.

The good

In the five games preceding Monday’s win, the Hawks had a different role player step up and deliver the type of performances that lend themselves to victories.

On Monday, it was Vit Krejci’s turn. He scored nine points in 48 seconds before ending the night with a career-best game, with 28 points, eclipsing his previous high of 20 points. He made eight 3-point shots, all of which he stepped into with confidence.

The Hawks have tried to look at a variety of lineups throughout the season because they value the depth that they have on their team. While the rotations haven’t worked out every time, it serves as a vote of confidence from the coaching staff that they trust the players.

“It was kind of like a gradual thing where I felt the confidence that he had in me, and as a player, that’s the most important thing,” Krejci said. “You feel that confidence from your coach, and he keeps telling you, shoot the ball. Shoot the ball. Be aggressive. Be aggressive. So that’s the best feeling as a player you can get from your coach.”

The (sort of) bad

The Hawks have a top-10 defense and one good enough to rank in the top five over the past seven games, where they have a 5-2 record. That defense got them back into Monday’s game against the Clippers.

The Hawks trailed by 17 points with 8:35 to play in the second quarter, but they forced the Clippers into tough shots. The Hawks put bodies on the Clippers, forcing players such as James Harden to go to their off hand. When the Clippers missed their field-goal attempts, the Hawks crashed the glass.

Then it was their defense that solidified their win after they could not come up with a rebound after a pair of missed free throws. Harden pushed the ball ahead to Nicolas Batum, and Krejci deflected it away. Mouhamed Gueye corralled and quickly passed it to half court before the Clippers could trap.

“I think we just made a collective effort; obviously, Harden had it going a little bit,” Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said. “So, I think once those last two minutes came about, like, and other than that foul we got, we played a great, great defensive game. And I felt that way ever since they got off to a high start and we just kind of kind of never looked back, and kind of kept building.”

But the Hawks fell into their early hole because they allowed the Clippers’ slow pace to lull them into a lethargic defensive approach. When the Hawks blew up a play, they were slow to get to the glass, giving up extra opportunities to the Clippers.

The ugly

The Hawks have been slow to crash the glass early in the season, and they have tried to counteract that with Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu and Gueye on the court to finish possessions.

They currently rank 21st in the NBA in average rebounds per game, and it showed early in Monday’s action.

The Hawks had five offensive rebounds for eight second-chance points in an opening quarter that ended with them trailing the Clippers 29-19. They ended up correcting their course in the remaining three quarters, giving up only six.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Hawks vs

Vitsanity: Hawks hold on to beat Clippers thanks to Vit Krejci’s career night

Hawks, NBA mourn death of Lenny Wilkens, Hall of Fame player and coach

Hovering Hawks: Here are five burning questions through first 10 games

Keep Reading

Hawks leaning on each other as they navigate Trae Young’s absence

Hawks start fast, but fall short against Raptors

Mo problems: Gueye helps short-handed Hawks play together in win over Lakers

Featured

A student use her cell phone at the Bronx High School of Science in New York, Jan. 11, 2016. (Yana Paskova/The New York Times)

DeKalb school district reveals $4M social media addiction problem

Atlanta airport sees continued cancellations because of shutdown

2h ago

For Ossoff and Georgia Democrats, the shutdown fight is the message