Next opponent for Falcons: A quick look at Bryce Young and the Panthers

The Panthers want to get more passing production to go with Dowdle and running back Chuba Hubbard.

“Where we can be special is when we take strides in the pass game on offense so that we can be balanced and explosive,” Canales said. “Flip the field to give us more opportunities down there in the red zone.”

The Panthers drafted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft. Wide receiver Xavier Legette was taken in the first round (32nd overall) in 2024.

“We have a bunch of metrics we look at for where the targets are happening in success,” Canales said. “In general, this is a group effort, starting with the coaching staff, as we put game plans together to get our guys in the right positions and make sure that the pass game reflects what Bryce does with confidence.”

McMillan has 46 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns. Legette has 20 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s really where our focus has been and will continue to be so we can get this group playing together and feeling that chemistry,” Canales said. “There’s flashes of it, but it’s not consistent enough for where we want.”

Young completed 16 of 24 passes for 121 yards with no passing TDs or interceptions in the previous meeting with Atlanta.

The Panthers’ defensive charge is led by defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a former AJC Super 11 star from Lanier High. He’s tied with rookie Nic Scourton for the team lead in sacks, with three. Outside linebackers Scourton and D.J. Wonnum (Stephenson High) are playing well, with Brown wrecking havoc inside.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn leads the Panthers with three interceptions. In the previous meeting, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade stepped in front of a swing pass intended for Bijan Robinson and returned the interception 11 yards for a touchdown to make the score 17-0.

It was a knockout punch that zapped the life out of the Falcons.

The Panthers want to get more passing production to go with Dowdle and running back Chuba Hubbard.

“Where we can be special is when we take strides in the pass game on offense so that we can be balanced and explosive,” Canales said. “Flip the field to give us more opportunities down there in the red zone.”

The Panthers drafted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft. Wide receiver Xavier Legette was taken in the first round (32nd overall) in 2024.

“We have a bunch of metrics we look at for where the targets are happening in success,” Canales said. “In general, this is a group effort, starting with the coaching staff, as we put game plans together to get our guys in the right positions and make sure that the pass game reflects what Bryce does with confidence.”

McMillan has 46 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns. Legette has 20 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s really where our focus has been and will continue to be so we can get this group playing together and feeling that chemistry,” Canales said. “There’s flashes of it, but it’s not consistent enough for where we want.”

Young completed 16 of 24 passes for 121 yards with no passing TDs or interceptions in the previous meeting with Atlanta.

The Panthers’ defensive charge is led by defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a former AJC Super 11 star from Lanier High. He’s tied with rookie Nic Scourton for the team lead in sacks, with three. Outside linebackers Scourton and D.J. Wonnum (Stephenson High) are playing well, with Brown wrecking havoc inside.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn leads the Panthers with three interceptions. In the previous meeting, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade stepped in front of a swing pass intended for Bijan Robinson and returned the interception 11 yards for a touchdown to make the score 17-0.