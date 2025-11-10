GHSA playoffs first round (5A): 10 teams meet for the first time

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in 5A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday’s games.
Seeding: Statesboro is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Habersham Central is the No. 2 seed from Region 8.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Statesboro’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Statesboro made the second round most recently in 2023. Statesboro is 9-12 all-time in the round of 32. This is Habersham Central’s third straight playoff appearance. Habersham Central made the second round most recently in 2018. Habersham Central is 3-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Statesboro’s average score is 31-26 against the 52nd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Habersham Central’s average score is 29-19 against the 58th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Habersham Central by 5
Seeding: Seckinger is the No. 4 seed from Region 7. Woodward Academy is the No. 1 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Seckinger’s first playoff appearance. This is Seckinger’s fourth varsity season. This is Woodward Academy’s 18th straight playoff appearance. Woodward Academy has won its first-round game each of the past 12 seasons. Woodward Academy is 20-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Seckinger’s average score is 30-25 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Woodward Academy’s average score is 35-15 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Woodward Academy by 10
Seeding: Villa Rica is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Northgate is the No. 2 seed from Region 3.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: Northgate won 12-9 in 2025.
Playoff history: This is Villa Rica’s second straight playoff appearance. Villa Rica made the second round most recently in 2021. Villa Rica is 4-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Northgate’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Northgate made the second round most recently in 2022. Northgate is 5-7 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Villa Rica’s average score is 22-26 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Northgate’s average score is 26-14 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Northgate by 10
Seeding: Woodstock is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 2.
Rankings: Woodstock is unranked. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 2.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Woodstock’s second straight playoff appearance. Woodstock made the second round most recently in 2017. Woodstock is 4-3 all-time in the round of 32. This is Thomas County Central’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Thomas County Central has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Thomas County Central is 17-9 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Woodstock’s average score is 25-22 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 52-7 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central by 42
Seeding: Clarke Central is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Effingham County is the No. 2 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Clarke Central’s second straight playoff appearance. Clarke Central made the second round most recently in 2021. Clarke Central is 10-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Effingham County’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Effingham County made the second round most recently in 2018. Effingham County is 1-13 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Clarke Central’s average score is 23-26 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Effingham County’s average score is 38-28 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Effingham County by 14
Seeding: Chamblee is the No. 4 seed from Region 4. Roswell is the No. 1 seed from Region 7.
Rankings: Chamblee is unranked. Roswell is ranked No. 3.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Chamblee’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Chamblee made the second round most recently in 2022. Chamblee is 3-3 all-time in the round of 32. This is Roswell’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Roswell has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Roswell is 17-5 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Chamblee’s average score is 22-26 against the 59th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Roswell’s average score is 43-24 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Roswell by 48
Seeding: Newnan is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. New Manchester is the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: New Manchester won 25-13 in 2023.
Playoff history: This is Newnan’s second straight playoff appearance. Newnan is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Newnan is 9-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is New Manchester’s second straight playoff appearance. New Manchester made the second round most recently in 2020. New Manchester is 1-3 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Newnan’s average score is 38-23 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. New Manchester’s average score is 38-14 against the 57th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: New Manchester by 2
Seeding: Coffee is the No. 4 seed from Region 2. Sequoyah is the No. 1 seed from Region 6.
Rankings: Coffee is unranked. Sequoyah is ranked No. 9.
Last meeting: Coffee won 72-48 in the 2024 quarterfinals.
Playoff history: This is Coffee’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Coffee has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Coffee is 13-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sequoyah’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Sequoyah has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Sequoyah is 9-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Coffee’s average score is 20-24 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Sequoyah’s average score is 43-13 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sequoyah by 20
Seeding: Lee County is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Sprayberry is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.
Rankings: Lee County is ranked No. 8. Sprayberry is ranked No. 10.
Last meeting: Lee County won 64-0 in the 2024 quarterfinals.
Playoff history: This is Lee County’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Lee County has won its first-round game each of the past nine seasons. Lee County is 13-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sprayberry’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Sprayberry is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Sprayberry is 2-8 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Lee County’s average score is 37-22 against the No. 6-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Sprayberry’s average score is 44-19 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lee County by 4
Seeding: East Paulding is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. Hughes is the No. 1 seed from Region 3.
Rankings: East Paulding is unranked. Hughes is ranked No. 1.
Last meeting: Hughes won 54-29 in 2023.
Playoff history: This is East Paulding’s third straight playoff appearance. East Paulding is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. East Paulding is 9-2 all-time in the round of 32. This is Hughes’ sixth straight playoff appearance. Hughes has won its first-round game each of the past five seasons. Hughes is 9-2 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: East Paulding’s average score is 34-19 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Hughes’ average score is 45-10 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hughes by 42
Seeding: Dunwoody is the No. 3 seed from Region 4. Gainesville is the No. 2 seed from Region 7.
Rankings: Dunwoody is unranked. Gainesville is ranked No. 4.
Last meeting: Gainesville won 41-10 in the 2009 second round.
Playoff history: This is Dunwoody’s third straight playoff appearance. Dunwoody made the second round most recently in 2009. Dunwoody is 3-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Gainesville’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Gainesville made the second round most recently in 2023. Gainesville is 14-11 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Dunwoody’s average score is 24-21 against the 60th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Gainesville’s average score is 42-17 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Gainesville by 42
Seeding: Winder-Barrow is the No. 4 seed from Region 8. Brunswick is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Winder-Barrow’s second straight playoff appearance. Winder-Barrow made the second round most recently in 2017. Winder-Barrow is 1-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Brunswick’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Brunswick has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Brunswick is 13-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Winder-Barrow’s average score is 33-32 against the 56th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Brunswick’s average score is 45-17 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Brunswick by 24
Seeding: Creekview is the No. 3 seed from Region 6. Houston County is the No. 2 seed from Region 2.
Rankings: Creekview is unranked. Houston County is ranked No. 5.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Creekview’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Creekview made the second round most recently in 2018. Creekview is 1-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Houston County’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Houston County has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Houston County is 11-5 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Creekview’s average score is 23-23 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Houston County’s average score is 39-19 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Houston County by 28
Seeding: Lovejoy is the No. 4 seed from Region 3. Rome is the No. 1 seed from Region 5.
Rankings: Lovejoy is unranked. Rome is ranked No. 7.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Lovejoy’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Lovejoy made the second round most recently in 2023. Lovejoy is 12-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Rome’s 11th straight playoff appearance. Rome has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Rome is 18-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Lovejoy’s average score is 29-14 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Rome’s average score is 46-16 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Rome by 19
Seeding: Milton is the No. 3 seed from Region 7. Shiloh is the No. 2 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Milton is ranked No. 6. Shiloh is unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Milton’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Milton has won its first-round game each of the past eight seasons. Milton is 9-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Shiloh’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Shiloh made the second round most recently in 2021. Shiloh is 2-4 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Milton’s average score is 33-13 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Shiloh’s average score is 25-15 against the 47th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Milton by 31
Seeding: Glynn Academy is the No. 4 seed from Region 1. Jackson County is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.
Rankings: Both are unranked.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Glynn Academy’s 18th straight playoff appearance. Glynn Academy made the second round most recently in 2020. Glynn Academy is 9-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Jackson County’s second straight playoff appearance. Jackson County is 0-6 all-time in the round of 32.
Score to schedule: Glynn Academy’s average score is 32-22 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Jackson County’s average score is 46-10 against the 53rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jackson County by 24