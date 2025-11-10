AJC Varsity GHSA playoffs first round (5A): 10 teams meet for the first time Playoff history, game projections and more for the 16 first-round games in Class 5A. Sequoyah and Sprayberry players shake hands after the Chiefs defeated the Yellow Jackets 63-20 on Sept. 12, 2025, Sprayberry's lone loss of the season. Sequoyah won Class 5A Region 6 and hosts Coffee in the first round Friday, while Sprayberry hosts Lee County. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in 5A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday’s games.

Statesboro (7-3) at Habersham Central (7-3) Seeding: Statesboro is the No. 3 seed from Region 1. Habersham Central is the No. 2 seed from Region 8. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting. Playoff history: This is Statesboro's first playoff appearance since 2023. Statesboro made the second round most recently in 2023. Statesboro is 9-12 all-time in the round of 32. This is Habersham Central's third straight playoff appearance. Habersham Central made the second round most recently in 2018. Habersham Central is 3-6 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Statesboro’s average score is 31-26 against the 52nd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Habersham Central’s average score is 29-19 against the 58th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Habersham Central by 5 Seckinger (6-4) at Woodward Academy (8-2) Seeding: Seckinger is the No. 4 seed from Region 7. Woodward Academy is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Seckinger’s first playoff appearance. This is Seckinger’s fourth varsity season. This is Woodward Academy’s 18th straight playoff appearance. Woodward Academy has won its first-round game each of the past 12 seasons. Woodward Academy is 20-4 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Seckinger’s average score is 30-25 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Woodward Academy’s average score is 35-15 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Woodward Academy by 10 Villa Rica (5-5) at Northgate (8-2) Seeding: Villa Rica is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Northgate is the No. 2 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: Northgate won 12-9 in 2025.

Playoff history: This is Villa Rica’s second straight playoff appearance. Villa Rica made the second round most recently in 2021. Villa Rica is 4-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Northgate’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Northgate made the second round most recently in 2022. Northgate is 5-7 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Villa Rica’s average score is 22-26 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Northgate’s average score is 26-14 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Northgate by 10 Woodstock (6-4) at Thomas County Central (10-0) Seeding: Woodstock is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Woodstock is unranked. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 2.

Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting. Playoff history: This is Woodstock's second straight playoff appearance. Woodstock made the second round most recently in 2017. Woodstock is 4-3 all-time in the round of 32. This is Thomas County Central's sixth straight playoff appearance. Thomas County Central has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Thomas County Central is 17-9 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Woodstock's average score is 25-22 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Thomas County Central's average score is 52-7 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Thomas County Central by 42 Clarke Central (5-5) at Effingham County (8-2) Seeding: Clarke Central is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Effingham County is the No. 2 seed from Region 1.

Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Clarke Central’s second straight playoff appearance. Clarke Central made the second round most recently in 2021. Clarke Central is 10-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Effingham County’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Effingham County made the second round most recently in 2018. Effingham County is 1-13 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Clarke Central’s average score is 23-26 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Effingham County’s average score is 38-28 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Effingham County by 14

Chamblee (4-6) at Roswell (9-1) Seeding: Chamblee is the No. 4 seed from Region 4. Roswell is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Rankings: Chamblee is unranked. Roswell is ranked No. 3. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Chamblee’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Chamblee made the second round most recently in 2022. Chamblee is 3-3 all-time in the round of 32. This is Roswell’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Roswell has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Roswell is 17-5 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Chamblee’s average score is 22-26 against the 59th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Roswell’s average score is 43-24 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Maxwell Ratings' projection: Roswell by 48 Newnan (8-2) at New Manchester (8-1) Seeding: Newnan is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. New Manchester is the No. 2 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: New Manchester won 25-13 in 2023. Playoff history: This is Newnan's second straight playoff appearance. Newnan is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Newnan is 9-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is New Manchester's second straight playoff appearance. New Manchester made the second round most recently in 2020. New Manchester is 1-3 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Newnan’s average score is 38-23 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. New Manchester’s average score is 38-14 against the 57th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: New Manchester by 2 Coffee (4-6) at Sequoyah (9-1) Seeding: Coffee is the No. 4 seed from Region 2. Sequoyah is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Coffee is unranked. Sequoyah is ranked No. 9. Last meeting: Coffee won 72-48 in the 2024 quarterfinals.

Playoff history: This is Coffee’s 12th straight playoff appearance. Coffee has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Coffee is 13-7 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sequoyah’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Sequoyah has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Sequoyah is 9-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Coffee’s average score is 20-24 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Sequoyah’s average score is 43-13 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sequoyah by 20 Lee County (7-3) at Sprayberry (9-1) Seeding: Lee County is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Sprayberry is the No. 2 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Lee County is ranked No. 8. Sprayberry is ranked No. 10.

Last meeting: Lee County won 64-0 in the 2024 quarterfinals. Playoff history: This is Lee County's 10th straight playoff appearance. Lee County has won its first-round game each of the past nine seasons. Lee County is 13-5 all-time in the round of 32. This is Sprayberry's fourth straight playoff appearance. Sprayberry is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Sprayberry is 2-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Lee County's average score is 37-22 against the No. 6-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Sprayberry's average score is 44-19 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Lee County by 4 East Paulding (6-4) at Hughes (10-0) Seeding: East Paulding is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. Hughes is the No. 1 seed from Region 3.

Rankings: East Paulding is unranked. Hughes is ranked No. 1. Last meeting: Hughes won 54-29 in 2023. Playoff history: This is East Paulding’s third straight playoff appearance. East Paulding is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. East Paulding is 9-2 all-time in the round of 32. This is Hughes’ sixth straight playoff appearance. Hughes has won its first-round game each of the past five seasons. Hughes is 9-2 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: East Paulding’s average score is 34-19 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Hughes’ average score is 45-10 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hughes by 42