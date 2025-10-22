The Win Column: Sacrificing Labubus at Georgia Tech

Needless to say, it’s nice to be back in the real world, where … *checks notes* … Georgia Tech is a top-10 football team.

Hey, y’all. I’m back from a lovely vacation that included my 6-year-old going to the ER not once but twice (hit us with the classic “bust the chin open on a restaurant table,” then added an “allergic reaction to the adhesive on the fancy bandage” twist, just for kicks).

It was also the last time Georgia Tech football started a season 7-0.

No man on the moon just yet, but “Star Trek” hit the airwaves. People were actually excited about giving their kids the measles vaccine. And you could still buy a home for roughly 35 dollars.

Seven wins for Brent Key and the seventh-ranked Jackets.

With the current iteration of the Jackets matching the feat, sitting at No. 7 in the AP poll and eyeing an ACC title, I decided to head to campus to see just how much of a tizzy the future rocket surgeons are in — and how much they’d be willing to sacrifice for their team to keep rambling and rumbling toward a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Naturally, the first nine people I approached in and around the main campus green were … not up to speed (a record number of students purchased football season tickets this year, but it’s still Tech, y’all).

Eventually I met Jackson Burkhart and Raghavan Madabushi, first-year engineering students from Marietta and Birmingham, Alabama, respectively.

Madabushi said the Jackets’ mostly unprecedented start does add a little juice around campus as each weekend approaches. Both he and Burkhart are hopeful but wary about the rest of the season (particularly that Georgia game).

And if the football fairies could guarantee safe passage all the way to the CFP?