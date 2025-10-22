The Win Column: Sacrificing Labubus at Georgia Tech

Hey, y’all. I’m back from a lovely vacation that included my 6-year-old going to the ER not once but twice (hit us with the classic “bust the chin open on a restaurant table,” then added an “allergic reaction to the adhesive on the fancy bandage” twist, just for kicks).
Hey, y’all. I’m back from a lovely vacation that included my 6-year-old going to the ER not once but twice (hit us with the classic “bust the chin open on a restaurant table,” then added an “allergic reaction to the adhesive on the fancy bandage” twist, just for kicks).
Needless to say, it’s nice to be back in the real world, where … *checks notes* … Georgia Tech is a top-10 football team.
GIVE IT UP FOR THE JACKETS
Seven wins for Brent Key and the seventh-ranked Jackets.
Ah, 1966.
No man on the moon just yet, but “Star Trek” hit the airwaves. People were actually excited about giving their kids the measles vaccine. And you could still buy a home for roughly 35 dollars.
No man on the moon just yet, but “Star Trek” hit the airwaves. People were actually excited about giving their kids the measles vaccine. And you could still buy a home for roughly 35 dollars.
It was also the last time Georgia Tech football started a season 7-0.
With the current iteration of the Jackets matching the feat,sitting at No. 7 in the AP poll and eyeing an ACC title, I decided to head to campus to see just how much of a tizzy the future rocket surgeons are in — and how much they’d be willing to sacrifice for their team to keep rambling and rumbling toward a spot in the College Football Playoff.
With the current iteration of the Jackets matching the feat,sitting at No. 7 in the AP poll and eyeing an ACC title, I decided to head to campus to see just how much of a tizzy the future rocket surgeons are in — and how much they’d be willing to sacrifice for their team to keep rambling and rumbling toward a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Naturally, the first nine people I approached in and around the main campus green were … not up to speed (a record number of students purchased football season tickets this year, but it’s still Tech, y’all).
Eventually I met Jackson Burkhart and Raghavan Madabushi, first-year engineering students from Marietta and Birmingham, Alabama, respectively.
Madabushi said the Jackets’ mostly unprecedented start does add a little juice around campus as each weekend approaches. Both he and Burkhart are hopeful but wary about the rest of the season (particularly that Georgia game).
And if the football fairies could guarantee safe passage all the way to the CFP?
Burkhart: “I’d take a failed exam.”
Madabushi: “I’d take a bad grade in a class.”
The Yellow Jackets, of course, are cozied up at the heart of one of college football’s wildest seasons in recent memory.
We’re already at nine in-season coaching changes (with Auburn, Wisconsin, Kentucky and who knows how many others still possible). Vanderbilt (Vanderbilt!) is sitting at No. 10. The only unbeaten teams are Ohio State and Texas A&M … plus BYU, Indiana, Navy and Tech.
The latter’s current ranking speaks to a certain level of respect. But David Hale — a former drinking buddy who just so happens to cover college football and the ACC for ESPN — said the Jackets are “clearly under the radar” for most folks.
The Yellow Jackets, of course, are cozied up at the heart of one of college football’s wildest seasons in recent memory.
We’re already at nine in-season coaching changes (with Auburn, Wisconsin, Kentucky and who knows how many others still possible). Vanderbilt (Vanderbilt!) is sitting at No. 10. The only unbeaten teams are Ohio State and Texas A&M … plus BYU, Indiana, Navy and Tech.
The latter’s current ranking speaks to a certain level of respect. But David Hale — a former drinking buddy who just so happens to cover college football and the ACC for ESPN — said the Jackets are “clearly under the radar” for most folks.
“So much of what Georgia Tech does, honestly it’s more modernized but it’s not entirely unlike what (former Tech coach and triple-option guru) Paul Johnson was doing. So I think there’s a tendency to just sort of overlook it.”
Relatedly: David says ACC teams not named Miami likely have little wiggle room if they want to make the playoff. Tech’s Week 3 win over Clemson was big, but the Tigers faded fast and the Yellow Jackets’ strength of schedule (currently ranked 72nd) is “going to be held against them.”
What does that mean? To avoid leaving playoff prospects completely at the whim of committee voters, the folks on the Flats better win the games they’re supposed to — and then beat Georgia or win the conference title game.
The latter offers an automatic bid, of course. But otherwise, two losses may be too many.
Sinani Kperogi, a fourth-year Tech student from Kennesaw, said she’d take drastic steps to avoid such a fate.
Relatedly: David says ACC teams not named Miami likely have little wiggle room if they want to make the playoff. Tech’s Week 3 win over Clemson was big, but the Tigers faded fast and the Yellow Jackets’ strength of schedule (currently ranked 72nd) is “going to be held against them.”
What does that mean? To avoid leaving playoff prospects completely at the whim of committee voters, the folks on the Flats better win the games they’re supposed to — and then beat Georgia or win the conference title game.
The latter offers an automatic bid, of course. But otherwise, two losses may be too many.
Sinani Kperogi, a fourth-year Tech student from Kennesaw, said she’d take drastic steps to avoid such a fate.
“I think I might give up my Labubus. All of my Labubus,” she told me, drawing chuckles from nearby friends. “If they can win? Yes. All three of them. It took a lot to get those, but if that could ensure they win, I’m good.”
📣 More reaction from campus here. In the meantime, I want to hear from Tech fans: What would you sacrifice to the football gods in order for the Jackets to continue their run?
A graph showing preseason over/under win projections by Las Vegas and how the Hawks actually fared.
The new-look Hawks start their regular season against the Raptors tonight at State Farm Arena (7:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports). With Jalen Johnson healthy, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher looking to take leaps in their second seasons in Atlanta and the addition of guys like Kristaps Porzingis, expectations are high for Atlanta.
📈 Which is nice to hear. What does Vegas think, though?
The new-look Hawks start their regular season against the Raptors tonight at State Farm Arena (7:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports). With Jalen Johnson healthy, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher looking to take leaps in their second seasons in Atlanta and the addition of guys like Kristaps Porzingis, expectations are high for Atlanta.
📈 Which is nice to hear. What does Vegas think, though?
As you’ll see in the chart below, the sportsbooks haven’t been particularly adept at handicapping previous Hawks campaigns. Atlanta easily hit the over last season, even with Johnson missing more than half the season.
This time around, BetMGM puts the over/under on total wins at 46.5 — the 10th-highest mark of any NBA team and fourth-highest in the Eastern Conference. (See important legalese at bottom of newsletter.)
My AJC colleagues are believers in this Hawks team, as am I. And while that number doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for 1) injuries or 2) the early growing pains that often come with a reconfigured roster, I’m all-in on the over. Call it 50 wins and a shot at a conference title.
My AJC colleagues are believers in this Hawks team, as am I. And while that number doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for 1) injuries or 2) the early growing pains that often come with a reconfigured roster, I’m all-in on the over. Call it 50 wins and a shot at a conference title.
🤔 What, exactly, might the Five Stripes be looking for?
Doug told me the team “needs a manager that can figure out a system that will result in its three designated players being much more productive. They combined for just 19 goals this year and four of those came from penalty kicks. There were several individual players that scored more. Figuring out the tactics or system will be easier than moving any of those three DPs.”
Translation for my fellow soccer casuals: It’d be difficult to ditch struggling high-priced players like Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk, so best to focus on finding a manager who can get more out of them.
Translation for my fellow soccer casuals: It’d be difficult to ditch struggling high-priced players like Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk, so best to focus on finding a manager who can get more out of them.
⚡ As for the Braves manager search: still radio silence. Elsewhere, former Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki appears poised to get the Angels job. Three-time MVP Albert Pujols is apparently making interview rounds, too. If the Bravos don’t end up promoting from within, the options are seemingly endless.
⚡ As for the Braves manager search: still radio silence. Elsewhere, former Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki appears poised to get the Angels job. Three-time MVP Albert Pujols is apparently making interview rounds, too. If the Bravos don’t end up promoting from within, the options are seemingly endless.
Meanwhile: The Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series starts Friday, with subsequent games on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. All at 8 p.m. on Fox.
⚡ The Falcons released wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who had been away from the team for undisclosed reasons in recent weeks. We’ll reserve further comment until more details surface, but it’s a tough look for the already flub-prone coaching staff. Silver lining: Sunday’s opponent doesn’t exactly have things together either.
⚡ The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fameinducts its newest class on Saturday. Inductees include Kirby Smart (Bainbridge High), former Auburn/NFL star Cam Newton (Westlake) and ex-Georgia Tech/Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking (East Coweta). Also included: Walt Frazier, who slung the pigskin around for Atlanta’s segregation-era Howard High before embarking on a legendary basketball career.
⚡ The Falcons released wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who had been away from the team for undisclosed reasons in recent weeks. We’ll reserve further comment until more details surface, but it’s a tough look for the already flub-prone coaching staff. Silver lining: Sunday’s opponent doesn’t exactly have things together either.
⚡ The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fameinducts its newest class on Saturday. Inductees include Kirby Smart (Bainbridge High), former Auburn/NFL star Cam Newton (Westlake) and ex-Georgia Tech/Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking (East Coweta). Also included: Walt Frazier, who slung the pigskin around for Atlanta’s segregation-era Howard High before embarking on a legendary basketball career.
PORTAL EXPLANATION, PLEASE
Florida's Billy Napier (left) and Georgia's Kirby Smart after a recent edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Fla.
I was going to use this space to rant again about the Georgia defense, which head coach Kirby Smart admitted may well fuel another loss at some point.
But with the fifth-ranked Bulldogs enjoying a bye week before heading down to Jacksonville, Florida, for an alfresco beverage or three, it felt more appropriate to explain how the transfer portal works these days — and why any Gators looking to jump ship after coach Billy Napier’s firing will have to wait.
I was going to use this space to rant again about the Georgia defense, which head coach Kirby Smart admitted may well fuel another loss at some point.
But with the fifth-ranked Bulldogs enjoying a bye week before heading down to Jacksonville, Florida, for an alfresco beverage or three, it felt more appropriate to explain how the transfer portal works these days — and why any Gators looking to jump ship after coach Billy Napier’s firing will have to wait.
Generally speaking, recent NCAA changes moved the transfer portal to a single two-week period that stars Jan. 2.
Windows in December and April no longer exist.
As recently as last month, players whose coaches got fired or otherwise departed enjoyed an immediate 30-day window to enter the portal.
Now? Players at schools like Florida have a 15-day window — which doesn’t begin until five days after a new coach is announced.
🤔 DawgNation’s Connor Riley has more on what Florida’s coaching change means for Georgia. But here’s the real question: Can the Bulldogs get Napier on the payroll as a (wink-wink) analyst for about 10 days?
🤔 DawgNation’s Connor Riley has more on what Florida’s coaching change means for Georgia. But here’s the real question: Can the Bulldogs get Napier on the payroll as a (wink-wink) analyst for about 10 days?
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Fan John Bleil (left) sports a goalkeeper outfit while chatting with longtime Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan before his final pre-retirement match.
Bald guys pretending to be other bald guys: Always funny.
Bald guys pretending to be other bald guys: Always funny.
Thanks for reading to the bottom of The Win Column! Questions, comments, suggestions? Email me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.
Thanks for reading to the bottom of The Win Column! Questions, comments, suggestions? Email me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.
Oh, and the aforementioned gambling disclaimer:
Odds are sourced from BetMGM and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.
Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-426-2537 (GAMBLER).