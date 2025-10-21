Georgia Bulldogs ‘Stop rate’ shows Georgia needs rapid improvement, sense of urgency Bulldogs’ stats don’t match record and ranking, and tougher challenges are ahead. Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs past Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson for a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's game at Sanford Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia has proved itself a strong, resilient team. But as Smart will be sure to convey to the public this week, a great deal of work needs to be done. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Smart has called out the elephant in the room more than once, very aware the Bulldogs have led at halftime in only one of the past 11 games against Power 4 competition. “You know, we’ve got to find a way to play better earlier,” Smart said. “I’ve always felt like we’ve got good fourth-quarter teams. We’ve always been a good, physical win-the-game-in-the-fourth-quarter team.” But for the past year, things have been different — playing from behind coming out of the locker room after halftime tied or trailing against relevant opponents.

“We just have had so many leads in the fourth quarter (in previous seasons) because we have been better than everybody else,” Smart said. “We’ve had this distance and this margin that the game didn’t come down to one little thing.

"We just have had so many leads in the fourth quarter (in previous seasons) because we have been better than everybody else," Smart said. "We've had this distance and this margin that the game didn't come down to one little thing.

"Our margins are smaller. The margins are tight everywhere." RELATED Kirby Smart has another 'never quit' Georgia football team Indeed, and that has accentuated Gunner Stockton's clutch plays and the Georgia coaching staff's process-driven preparation and in-game adjustments and play calls. A look at the defensive stop rate, through ESPN's advanced metrics, reveals why it's too early to celebrate the 2025 Georgia football season. If the standard is playing in the SEC championship game — Smart's teams have done so seven of the past eight seasons and are the defending champs — more hurdles must be cleared. Also, the success to this point of the season must be qualified. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton runs for yards during the second half against Ole Miss at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens. The Bulldogs won 43-35. (Jason Getz/AJC) Georgia could be undefeated if not for a couple of plays in the 24-21 loss to Alabama, but it's also fair to suggest the Bulldogs could have as many as three losses if a few plays turned out differently in wins over Tennessee, Auburn and Ole Miss.

The Georgia defense, which has come under scrutiny for its uncharacteristic lack of success pressuring quarterbacks (last in the SEC and 120th in the nation with seven sacks), remains a work in progress. This, even though the Bulldogs rank eighth in the SEC and 36th in the nation with a 66.1% "stop rate" — which is a measure of a defense's drives that end in punts, turnovers or turnovers on downs. Texas, one of five opponents remaining on Georgia's regular-season schedule, leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation with an 81.7% stop rate. RELATED 'Why not Gunner Stockton' for Heisman Trophy? Georgia QB among favorites. Alabama, third in the SEC and 16th in the nation, has a 72.3% stop rate. Auburn has the highest defensive stop rate of the teams the Bulldogs have beaten — 66.7%, seventh in the SEC and 34th in the country. The stop rates for the other Football Bowl Subdivision teams Georgia has topped this season:

Kentucky, 62.7% (57th in the nation)

Ole Miss, 62.2% (65th in the nation)

Tennessee, 57.5% (91st in the nation)

Marshall, 55.7% (102nd in the nation) A look at what’s ahead for the Bulldogs suggests Smart is very much on point when emphasizing the need for faster starts as better defenses, with better stop rates, are ahead on the schedule: A look at what’s ahead for the Bulldogs suggests Smart is very much on point when emphasizing the need for faster starts as better defenses, with better stop rates, are ahead on the schedule: Florida, 65.2% (42nd in the nation)

Mississippi State, 63.6% (52nd in the nation)

Texas, 81.7% (3rd in the nation)

Charlotte, 54.4% (110th in the nation)

Georgia Tech, 63.5% (53rd in the nation) RELATED Lane Kiffin details pain of ‘slow death’ in 43-35 loss to Georgia The Bulldogs’ offense, for all its late-game heroics, remains largely mediocre, from a statistical standpoint: 36th nationally, 6th in the SEC in rushing offense

28th nationally, 7th in the SEC in third-down conversion rate

37th nationally, 7th in the SEC in total offense

42nd nationally, 8th in the SEC in scoring offense

42nd nationally, 8th in the SEC in pass efficiency