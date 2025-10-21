‘Stop rate’ shows Georgia needs rapid improvement, sense of urgency

“Your question is, are we a fourth-quarter team? I mean, we have to be because we’re behind,” said Smart, whose team has trailed at halftime in four of the five SEC games it has played — as well as being behind in three of them entering the fourth quarter.
It’s important the takeaway resonates: This isn’t the Georgia team of 2021, 2022 or even 2023 that ran through the SEC schedules those seasons as unbeaten.
There won’t be 15, 13 or maybe even 10 players selected off this Georgia team in the next NFL draft, and it’s fair to wonder if UGA currently has a bona fide first-round pick, even if CJ Allen and Zachariah Branch are having All-American seasons.
Coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia has proved itself a strong, resilient team. But as Smart will be sure to convey to the public this week, a great deal of work needs to be done. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Smart has called out the elephant in the room more than once, very aware the Bulldogs have led at halftime in only one of the past 11 games against Power 4 competition.
“You know, we’ve got to find a way to play better earlier,” Smart said. “I’ve always felt like we’ve got good fourth-quarter teams. We’ve always been a good, physical win-the-game-in-the-fourth-quarter team.”
But for the past year, things have been different — playing from behind coming out of the locker room after halftime tied or trailing against relevant opponents.
“We just have had so many leads in the fourth quarter (in previous seasons) because we have been better than everybody else,” Smart said. “We’ve had this distance and this margin that the game didn’t come down to one little thing.
“Our margins are smaller. The margins are tight everywhere.”
Indeed, and that has accentuated Gunner Stockton’s clutch plays and the Georgia coaching staff’s process-driven preparation and in-game adjustments and play calls.
A look at the defensive stop rate, through ESPN’s advanced metrics, reveals why it’s too early to celebrate the 2025 Georgia football season.
If the standard is playing in the SEC championship game — Smart’s teams have done so seven of the past eight seasons and are the defending champs — more hurdles must be cleared.
Also, the success to this point of the season must be qualified.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton runs for yards during the second half against Ole Miss at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens. The Bulldogs won 43-35. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia could be undefeated if not for a couple of plays in the 24-21 loss to Alabama, but it’s also fair to suggest the Bulldogs could have as many as three losses if a few plays turned out differently in wins over Tennessee, Auburn and Ole Miss.
The Georgia defense, which has come under scrutiny for its uncharacteristic lack of success pressuring quarterbacks (last in the SEC and 120th in the nation with seven sacks), remains a work in progress.
This, even though the Bulldogs rank eighth in the SEC and 36th in the nation with a 66.1% “stop rate” — which is a measure of a defense’s drives that end in punts, turnovers or turnovers on downs.
Texas, one of five opponents remaining on Georgia’s regular-season schedule, leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation with an 81.7% stop rate.
